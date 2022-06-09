“The clock was ticking down, you’re like ‘what have I gotten myself into?’" - Shannon Sharpe believes the Golden State Warriors could be in a heap of trouble, says they need easy points

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics in Boston. They find themselves down 2-1 and will need to win Game 4 if they are to restore their home-court advantage.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the Warriors are in trouble after losing Game 3. Sharpe pointed out that this was a complete performance from the home team. He said:

"But last night, this was a total team win. You look at the production they got from top to bottom, your big guns show up, you got Marcus Smart and Al Horford chipping in for you, they're going to be difficult to beat. I hate to break this to you, but you're in a heap of trouble.

"I think it dawned on you last night when you were watching that game and the shot clock was ticking down, you’re like ‘what have I gotten myself into?’"

The Celtics beat the Warriors on the night with the final scoreline reading 116-100 in the home team's favor. Four of the five starters for the Celtics scored in double digits, while Robert Williams III had eight points along with 10 rebounds.

How did the Golden State Warriors lose Game 3?

The Boston Celtics relied on their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to lead the way in Game 3. But the difference between them and the Golden State Warriors was the supporting cast that helped their two stars.

The Golden State Warriors had the Splash Brothers combine for 56 points on the night. However, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney disappointed with their contributions. Green also managed to foul out of the game.

The Celtics fed off an infectious energy from the home crowd as they pulled away in the first quarter. They took the Warriors by surprise. Jaylen Brown set the tone from the start, and the rest of the players followed.

However, the Warriors showed their mettle as they launched a comeback in the third quarter. Curry got hot from the perimeter. The Warriors took the lead 83-82, but the fourth quarter was all about the Celtics.

Boston won the game and hold a 2-1 advantage over the Golden State Warriors going into Game 4 in Boston. This is almost a must-win game for the Warriors as they cannot afford to be down 3-1.

