"The conduct is indefensible but I feel like we dealt with it in a fair manner"- NBA Commissioner backs up his punishment to Sarver, accounts his good deeds in NBA for minimum punishment

Adam Silver and the NBA announced this week that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been fined $10 million and received a one-year suspension. The announcement was in response to allegations of workplace misconduct, sexual harassment and racism against Sarver.

The common response around the NBA is that the punishment wasn't harsh enough. So why did the league go down this route?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the national media in response to the punishment given to Sarver. The commissioner stood by his verdict and said that he felt the NBA dealt with the situation "in a fair manner."

"The conduct is indefensible but I feel like we dealt with it in a fair manner."

It's no secret that the allegations involving Robert Sarver created a dark cloud around the Phoenix Suns organization last season. There's been plenty of detailed information regarding the findings.

They include numerous instances of using racist language, and "inequitable conduct towards female employees."

The NBA will continue to get plenty of heat from the public and national media for their handling of the Robert Sarver investigation. There hasn't been this much controversy surrounding an NBA owner since the 2014 incident involving Donald Sterling.

The former LA Clippers owner was caught on a leaked audio recording making racist remarks about African-Americans during the 2014 postseason. He was ousted from the owners chair and forced to sell the team. Steve Ballmer purchased the franchise for $2 billion in August 2014.

It's clear that the NBA views this situation differently than the Donald Sterling controversy:

"I think what we saw in the case of Donald Sterling was blatant racist conduct directed at a select group of people. While it's difficult to know what is in someone's heart or in their mind, we heard those words.

In the case of Robert Sarver, I'd say, first of all, we're looking at the totality of circumstances over an 18-year period in which he's owned these teams, and ultimately we made a judgment -- I made a judgment -- that in the circumstances in which he had used that language and that behavior, that while, as I said, it was indefensible, is not strong enough.

The league did all they could do from a legal standpoint. They couldn't go scorched earth without audio or video evidence of his transgressions.

The longer this drags on, the worse it looks for the NBA. It could become a distraction during the regular season.

The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off on Tuesday, October 18th with a doubleheader on TNT.

