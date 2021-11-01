“The confidence and my rhythm and all that is coming back simultaneously.” - James Harden in high spirits after registering his first triple-double of the season for the Brooklyn Nets

After a rocky start to the season, James Harden seems to have found his footing in his last two games with the Brooklyn Nets. The Beard registered his first triple-double of the season in the third quarter in the Nets’ matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Harden, regaining his deadly form, will be a huge help for Kevin Durant and the team as they are still missing the services of Kyrie Irving.

In a post-game presser, ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk tweeted James Harden’s reply when asked regarding his performance that led the Brooklyn Nets to the win.

Here’s how Harden weighed in on his spectacular display against an overmatched Pistons team:

“The confidence and my rhythm and all that is coming back simultaneously. It feels much much better...More confident, extra pep in my step...I just feel more free. My body has allowed me to do things that it is used to doing.”

In James Harden’s last game against the Indiana Pacers, the former MVP went to the free-throw line a season record 19 times and hit 16 of them. The performance was a breakthrough because, before that game, Harden went to the free-throw line only 15 times in his past 5 games. He ended that game against the Pacers with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Against the Detroit Pistons, James Harden did not go to the stripes that many times, but his brilliance was evident in the Brooklyn Nets’ play. He already had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists with still a quarter to go.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter James Harden got his first triple-double of the season in just three quarters 📈 James Harden got his first triple-double of the season in just three quarters 📈 https://t.co/zImkQ5vXIY

With Kevin Durant ejected with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets needed the best version of James Harden. The Beard did not disappoint. He was the leader that kept the Pistons at bay with timely dishes to open teammates. It's a version of Harden that the NBA is accustomed to watching and one the Nets would like to see on a permanent basis.

Has James Harden finally turned the corner for the Brooklyn Nets?

James Harden has been in impressive form in his last two games

The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons are not exactly the best defensive teams in the NBA right now. Indiana, in particular, was missing some key players that would have made them compete better against James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

That being said, the former scoring champ does seem to have more juice in his play. Going to the free-throw line, with the new rules biting into the refs' consciousness, will never be easy for Harden again. But he showed relentlessness and effort to attack the rim and draw the defense on himself.

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons game showed Harden's versatility that was sorely lacking in his prior games. More importantly, he allowed the game to come to him. There was an ease with which he orchestrated the pace and play of the Nets throughout the game.

It remains to be seen if James Harden has finally regained his old self. One thing is clear though: the Brooklyn Nets need the MVP level play of James Harden to help carry this team to what owner Joe Tsai has described as the team’s “lofty aspirations.”

Edited by Parimal Dagdee