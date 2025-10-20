  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jimmy Butler
  • "The crazy ex is back again": Fans react as Jimmy Butler takes pointed Heat dig, alleging “hidden agendas” & cast him as the “bad guy”

"The crazy ex is back again": Fans react as Jimmy Butler takes pointed Heat dig, alleging “hidden agendas” & cast him as the “bad guy”

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 21:49 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Jimmy Butler takes pointed Heat dig, alleging “hidden agendas” & cast him as the “bad guy”. (Image Source: Imagn)

Jimmy Butler's move to the Golden State Warriors last season was big enough to shift the power dynamic in the Western Conference. The Dubs had acquired a solid All-Star caliber player to pair alongside Steph Curry.

However, the move was preceded by months of drama between Butler and the Miami Heat, which got uglier as the trade deadline came closer. In January, the Heat suspended Jimmy Buckets for the third time in a single month.

Butler suspension without pay was a disciplinary action on the Heat's part, as the six-time All-Star continued misconduct and his disregard of team rules. However, Jimmy Butler is now very satisfied as a Warrior.

The "San Francisco Chronicle" published a report on Friday, which contained Butler's perspective on his feud with the Miami Heat.

"All that noise, all that chaos paid off in a major way. I'm lucky to be part of this phenomenal organization," Butler said. "Everywhere starts off great, but then you know someone has to be the bad guy, and it gets to be me."
"I'm always the one doing something unbearable all of a sudden. ...But that's OK. I get to play in this wonderful league, with amazing teammates. But being here, they've only got one goal. To keep hanging those things up on the wall. Ain't no hidden agendas."
The fans online were quite amused by Butler's statements as they flooded social media with their opinions on the matter.

"The crazy ex is back again," one fan said.
"you caused a majority of that chaos Jimmy," another fan said.
"This man Jimmy bro I swear," another fan said.
"hidden agendas… jimmy please lol," another fan said.

Another set of fans were happy to see the former Miami Heat player happy in his new home.

"Sounds like Miami was a wild ride! Glad to hear it all worked out for you, Jimmy," oen fan said.
"Im glad Jimmys happy❤️" anoher fan said.

Jimmy Butler acknowledges Steph Curry as the "man" on the Warriors' roster

Jimmy Butler has had a career where he has climbed his way up from a role player to a franchise superstar. However, he has agreed to play a secondary role for the Dubs in pursuit of a championship.

In his interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Butler acknowledged Steph Curry as the team's first option, and explained the role of the remaining members on the squad.

"Everybody knows their role,” Butler said. “We know Steph is the man, and we’re good with that," He said. "On any given night, I could be second. (Jonathan Kuminga) could be second. (Draymond Green) could be second. But we know who the man is, and our job is to help the man.”

Jimmy Butler fit into coach Steve Kerr's system as smoothly as a knife goes through butter. He brought the two-way brilliance and foul-baiting capabilities that the Dubs lacked in the previous season. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game with the Dubs last season.

