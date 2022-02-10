“The culture feels off” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Brooklyn Nets are like a soap opera

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be losing their vibe. It has been rumored lately that James Harden wants out of Brooklyn. A blockbuster trade between the Nets and Philly is said to be brewing, where Harden will be let go in exchange for Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant has been sidelined with a knee injury. And Brooklyn is enduring a nine-game losing skid.

Kendrick Perkins discussed what he would do if he was James Harden on ESPN's “NBA Today” on Wednesday, saying:

“If I’m James Harden, I want out. … He’s a guy that’s starving for a championship. KD, Kyrie, they got they championship. I’m not saying they don’t want more, but I’d rather go team up with a guy like Joel Embiid that’s starving, that’s hungry like I’m hungry.”

Kendrick Perkins on the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets without culture

Even with the current losing streak for the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden has had another strong season. He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 44 games. Harden is averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in his career.

The Associated Press on Wednesday reported that Harden will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday, when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards.

The Nets (29-25) have slumped to eighth in the Eastern Conference after leading the East for much of the early part of the season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst voiced his opinion on a Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade:

“It’s on the table. I can’t predict what will happen … what I think is a key factor here; Brooklyn. Are they comfortable with what James Harden would be if he doesn’t get traded. Because the way Harden has behaved in the last ten days, is comparable to the way he behaved in Houston when he wanted out.”

The problem seems to be the imbalance of the trade, as Simmons does not make enough money to be traded for Harden in a one-for-one swap. Philadelphia is going to have to include another $2.5 million in salaries to make the trade work. The good thing is that the 76ers are above $6 million in excess luxury tax, so they need to send out money anyway.

The Nets have been rumored to hope to included “two or three” players alongside Harden, according to Windhorst. Windhorst also reported that Harden is pushing for this deal to happen. The narrative is that he wants to leave Brooklyn. So the question seems to be, which players Brooklyn will offer with Harden, if any at all?

There has to be more in order for the trade to work, so it truthfully remains in the hands of Brooklyn.

On the 76ers' interest in Harden, Windhorst said:

“Philly, we know, wants Harden. Can Brooklyn be comfortable knowing that Harden is fully brought in and on board?”

Brooklyn may be forced to make a change whether they want to or not, as Harden is known for playing relative to his interest in the team. If he is not enjoying his time on the court, the team will suffer. The same thing happened in Houston.

Kendrick Perkins explained his disappointment in the Nets:

“Right now, I just don’t feel the culture there. It’s like everything feels off. I said it today it’s a reality show. I called it ‘Love and Hip Hop of Brooklyn,’ but now I’m willing to say, y’know, ‘The Real Mens Wives of, Mens Housewives of Brooklyn, whatever’ … There’s just too much going on over there and not enough focus on the real go.”

Entering the season, the trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Harden were supposed to guide Brooklyn well into the playoffs. That success hasn't happened.

Maybe Perkins is right and Brooklyn needs a vibe change. If Harden leaving means Brooklyn can reset its mentality and start fresh with a Kyrie-KD duo, then the trade may just be worth it. After all, they are still receiving an all-star defensive player in Simmons who would patch a big hole in their team.

Also Read Article Continues below

The trade seems to be a logical move for either team, if the ancillary parts can be worked out.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein