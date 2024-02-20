"The Dame Effect": NBA Twitter mocks Portland losing 49% local viewership amid Deandre Ayton-led rebuild

This season, the Portland Trail Blazers, spearheaded by Deandre Ayton, have experienced the most significant drop in local TV viewership across the NBA. According to Sports Business Journal (SBJ), the audience for Blazers' broadcasts on Root Sports Northwest has decreased by 49%.

NBA fans couldn't help but notice the huge disparity in just 54 games through the season

"The Dame Effect."

Here are some more reactions to the news on 'X':

The departure of franchise star Damian Lillard, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season, led to the Blazers' dismal play this year, with Ayton's first year with a new team going 15-39. This resulted in Portland having the fifth-worst NBA record.

The broadcast of the games on Root Sports, which, before the season began, was shifted from Xfinity's standard package to its pricier "ultimate" tier package of channels, are elements that could account for the drop in viewership.

Deandre Ayton improving in return from injury

In his seventh season coming out of Arizona, the 7-foot center initially faced a slow start in Portland, largely attributed to untimely injuries. However, he's recently been showcasing dominant performances, living up to his potential in a big way.

Following a 12-game absence due to a minor knee injury that spanned the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Ayton has made a significant impact on both offense and defense in the 12 games since his return to the lineup. He has averaged 17.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks on 59.8% shooting in the last 10 games.

During this period, Ayton has been exceptionally efficient, hitting 73% of his shots within five feet of the hoop, 69% within eight feet, and maintaining a 64% accuracy for shots taken between 15 and 19 feet.

His shooting efficiency stands at 78% early in the shot clock and 69% towards the end.

Ayton's ongoing development of chemistry with his teammates, whether it's Simons, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, or Dalano Banton, and maintaining steady, robust performance defensively and offensively could establish a solid foundation for the Trail Blazers in the coming seasons.

Although the start may not have been as desired, there remains ample opportunity for improvement and success, both this season and beyond.