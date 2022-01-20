"The decision ultimately falls on his resume" – questions arise for Rob Pelinka and LeBron James for landing Russell Westbrook as Lakers continue to struggle

LA Lakers forward LeBron James and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have come under immense criticism for the acquisition of Russell Westbrook.

According to Eric Pincus of The Bleacher Report, the decision to sign Westbrook ultimately came from Pelinka and "King James." Pincus said:

"Rob Pelinka is the team's vice president of basketball operations and general manager. The decision ultimately falls on his resume."

Pincus also said James deserves a share of the blame and possibly his agent Rich Paul, too. Pincus continued:

"But sources also say that James was a significant proponent for getting Westbrook. Does he bear any responsibility if he and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, applied significant pressure on the team to get it done?"

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: LeBron James was a ‘significant proponent’ in the Lakers push to trade for Russell Westbrook lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-… Report: LeBron James was a ‘significant proponent’ in the Lakers push to trade for Russell Westbrook lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-…

Can LeBron James and Russell Westbrook find a way to make it work?

"Mr. Triple-Double," left," and King James

Will the LA Lakers figure things out in time with their big three is the million-dollar question facing the franchise. The team has looked lethargic, disharmonious and completely lacking chemistry. However, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have hardly played together since AD picked up a knee injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 17.

The Lakers are ranked 24th and 14th in the league in offensive and defensive ratings respectively. Coach Frank Vogel has constantly tinkered with the lineup and seems to have settled on one by playing James as the center. That lineup allows Los Angeles to surround James with shooters who can space the floor and create a pathway to the rim for him to attack.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.



They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. https://t.co/VDvfMV7k0L

Russell Westbrook has been leaking turnovers ever since he made his debut for the Lakers. He is averaging 4.3 turnovers this season but has seemingly got that issue under control over the last couple of games as Westbrook has only six turnovers in the last six games.

Westbrook continues to be a defensive liability as he constantly forgets to guard his man. This, along with the sheer pace with which he runs the offense, has been detrimental to the Lakers.

Westbrook was signed to take some of the workload off of James, but instead James' workload has increased. The oldest roster in the NBA cannot play at Westbrook's 100 miles-an-hour pace. While Lakers fans hope the return of AD can turn over a new leaf, Davis and his fragility has time and again proven to be an issue.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless, NBA champions aren't crowned in January. Half the season is still to be played, and if anyone can figure it out and turn it around, then it is James and the Lakers veterans.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers trade Westbrook? Yes No 0 votes so far