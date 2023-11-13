"The disrespect he gets is insane": Lakers fans in awe of Anthony Davis who powers them past the Blazers

On Sunday (November 12), Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena. In the absence of LeBron James, who was sidelined for the first time this season with a left calf contusion, the center led the way with a powerful 30-point performance that included 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks.

With the Blazers turning on the jets in the fourth quarter with a dominant 10-0 run, the Lakers had to bring Davis back on the floor, and the center made an immediate impact, taking his overall time on the floor to 41 minutes. In the end, the Purple and Gold managed to hang on to their lead and hit the .500 mark again with their fifth win in ten games.

This had fans lauding Davis for his performance.

"The disrespect he gets is insane"

Often criticized for his extensive injury history, the 30-year-old has been at the receiving end of the fans, but in today's case, the former NBA champion had his flowers.

Lakers fans were lavish in their praise for Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis' incredible outing had Lakers fans pleased

The accolades continued:

Fans heaped praises on Anthony Davis' performance

The Lakers will need more of these performances from Davis as the season goes on. With LeBron James dishing out at age 38, the onus is on him to play his part consistently and take LA over the finish line.

Anthony Davis is vital for the Lakers as they stake a claim for an NBA title

Anthony Davis has crossed the 50+ game mark just once in the last three seasons. He appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He only played 40 (2021–22) and 36 (2020–21) games the previous two seasons, and the Lakers only made the playoffs once.

Davis played in nine games this season and has been a force for the Lakers, averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks. With his current form, he's a legitimate DPOY candidate. While ten games is too soon and too small a sample size to determine if Davis will win the award, his dominance on the court places him among the frontrunners.

With James defying age and continuing his stellar production, expectations will be high from Davis, who has always been a constant when it comes to a player being called out for his injury history.

His perfect start has put the Los Angeles Lakers in a better state than they were last year, and a healthy Anthony Davis is integral to the team's championship aspirations.