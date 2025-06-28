  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • 2025 NBA Draft
  "The disrespect is real": NBA fans react to Yang Hansen being warned that black teammates could 'look down on' Chinese players

"The disrespect is real": NBA fans react to Yang Hansen being warned that black teammates could 'look down on' Chinese players

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 28, 2025 16:11 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Yang Hansen being warned that black teammates could 'look down on' Chinese players (Credits: Imagn)

NBA rookie Yang Hansen has been warned that he might have to face disdain from black teammates in the NBA. Speaking on "China's Role Model," former Chinese NBA player Zhou Qi warned Yang that as a Chinese national in the NBA, life is not just about “playing basketball.”

“If I were to give any advice, I think the most important thing is to maintain a balanced mindset,” Qi said. “It’s not as simple as people think, there will be some other issues.”
“In the U.S., there are many Black players who, deep down, look down on us.”

Qi also stated that “in their hearts,” NBA players look down on Chinese players who make it to the league. Fans have been reacting to Qi’s comments on Reddit, with many stating that the disrespect faced by Chinese players is real.

“This -- the disrespect is real, it's just a cultural stereotype that presumes all east Asian men are physically slight and less athletic, and the way to get NBA players to respect you is to push them around right back and stuff it in their faces.” One fan said.
“Gotta come out of the gate like rookie Yao against Shaq and bully Wemby for 3 straight possessions,” another fan said.

More fans agreed with Qi's comments and pointed towards the treatment faced by Jeremy Lin.

"He's not wrong. Just look at how they treated Jeremy Lin and he's American," another said.
“The way they talk about Jeremy Lin till today shows that there definitely is a level of disdain or bullying in the locker room,” another commented.

Yang Hansen is only the 9th Chinese player to be drafted into the NBA

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Yang Hansen with the 16th pick of the 2025 NBA draft. With this, he has now become only the ninth Chinese player to be drafted into the NBA.

Yang has spent the last two seasons playing in the CBA. He has made 96 appearances for Qingdao, averaging 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The NBA rookie lacks the shooting touch required to score at all three levels in the league.

But he is solid at scoring from the post and is also a stellar playmaker, displaying quick decision-making on the court. Yang Hansen's passing has even led to fans referring to him as the "Chinese Jokic."

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

