"The disrespect is out there; we hear it and see it" - Michigan Wolverines' star forward on the odds stacked against them amidst their stellar run in March Madness

The Michigan Wolverines came into the 2021-22 NCAA season with high expectations. After being ranked as a preseason top 10 team, many thought that Michigan could become a side that could eventually be in the running for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

Throughout the year, it looked as if that dream had shifted, as the Wolverines continued to struggle with inconsistent play.

Michigan found their groove late in the season and made it to the NCAA tournament as the eleventh-ranked seed in their bracket. Many expected Michigan to potentially pull off an upset victory in the first round, but nobody thought the team would be a threat given their inconsistent form earlier.

After a pair of impressive victories, the Wolverines now find themselves heading to the Sweet Sixteen and the team is starting to click at the perfect time. In a recent article by Austin Meek of The Athletic, a number of players knew that there were plenty of doubters out there, including forward Terrence Williams II.

He said:

"The disrespect is out there; we hear it and see it"

The Athletic CBB @TheAthleticCBB



Michigan heard the haters,



theathletic.com/3199056/2022/0… "The disrespect is out there. We hear it and see it."Michigan heard the haters, @byAustinMeek writes. It just found a way to prove them wrong. "The disrespect is out there. We hear it and see it."Michigan heard the haters, @byAustinMeek writes. It just found a way to prove them wrong.theathletic.com/3199056/2022/0…

Michigan Wolverines looking to extend their March Madness run

Michigan Wolverines have started to find their rhythm again

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Michigan Wolverines after coming into the year with some lofty expectations. While there is no denying that the Wolverines have the talent to compete with any team on their day, Michigan has simply struggled to produce at a consistent level.

After an impressive first-round victory over sixth-ranked Colorado State, Michigan went on to shock the college basketball world with an impressive win over the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. It was a game in which many thought Tennessee would take care of business easily, as they've been one of the better teams in the country throughout the year.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Michigan HC Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler: Michigan HC Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler: https://t.co/e6r7BoT3RG

The Wolverines have become one of the more underrated teams in March Madness due to their earlier form. They are now creating a different storyline for the season.

It won't be easy for Michigan as they will face their most daunting task yet going up against a tough Villanova team in the next round.

Edited by Diptanil Roy