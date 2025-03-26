"The diva came out of him" - Fans berate Jimmy Butler for poor sportsmanship with former teammates

Jimmy Butler returned to South Beach on Tuesday in his first game against his former team, the Miami Heat, since getting traded at the deadline. Butler, though, had a disastrous showing on the court and even showed poor sportsmanship after the game, which didn't sit well with fans.

Ad

The Heat paid tribute to Butler with a video presentation before he was introduced at the Kaseya Center. He received a mixed reaction from Heat Nation but still waved at the crowd before shifting his focus to the game.

While Butler treated it like a regular game, the Heat looked like they were on a mission from the get-go. They began pulling away from the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter and never looked back. After the game, the former Heat player didn't shake hands with his former teammates and went to the locker room immediately.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans weren't thrilled with Jimmy Butler's poor sportsmanship. Butler went through playoff battles with his former Heat teammates, putting together two NBA Finals appearances in six seasons.

"The diva came out of him lol," a fan wrote.

"Such a coward and any Heat fan who supports him still is a coward as well," one fan commented.

"He’s the one that’s still salty and lookin to try to make the heat still look bad. He got mushroom stamped today by Heat culture," another remarked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Butler didn't impress on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors lost their second straight game. The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who remains out with a hip injury.

"Dude is a clown," a fan tweeted.

"Jimmy is an entitled little baby with bad knees," one claimed.

"He's a bum. Don’t have Steph to carry him," another responded.

Butler's rift with the Heat started when they began negotiating a contract extension. Pat Riley wasn't willing to give him a max deal, as Butler hadn't stayed healthy the previous season. Riley is also notorious for not paying veteran stars max money.

Ad

Jimmy Butler comments on his return to Miami

In his postgame interview, Jimmy Butler explained that the Golden State Warriors entered the contest with a win in mind.

It didn't materialize, but nothing has changed, and he's confident about bouncing back. Butler also commented on the video tribute by the Miami Heat before the game.

"It takes me back to some good times when I was in a Miami Heat jersey," Butler said.

Ad

"Very appreciative of those times that helped me become the player that I am in this league, the individual that I am in this league, a teammate, a leader, all those things. I don't think I could be where I'm at without my opportunity here."

Expand Tweet

Butler and the Warriors continue their road trip on Friday at the Bayou against the New Orleans Pelicans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.