“The door’s not closed on that” - LeBron James refuses to rule out a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is playing his 19th season in the NBA and has played 11 of those seasons in his hometown state of Ohio. The now Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently told reporters that he has not closed the door on the idea of eventually returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers drafted James in 2003, and he would go on to lead them to the NBA Finals in his fourth season, but would eventually leave for the Miami Heat in 2010. After winning two championships with the Heat, James returned to Cleveland for four more years, winning one NBA title with the team.

With James being an All-Star this year and the game being hosted in Cleveland, it was only fitting that he was asked by reporters during a press conference about possibly returning to the Cavaliers.

“The door’s not closed on that. I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

One thing is for sure, if James were to return, he would definitely be welcomed back to Cleveland with open arms from the fans and organization. Perhaps in a similar fashion to when he returned eight years ago.

James has previously succumbed to the sentimental pull of playing for the team that drafted him, coupled with his obvious affinity for his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

It is unclear if LeBron James will ever put on a Cavaliers jersey again, but it is nice to believe it could happen. James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny James after he is drafted, which is likely to dictate which team he suits up for next.

However, the Cavaliers are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, sitting in fourth place with a 35-23 record. Much of that has been due to the team's young talent, two of whom are All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. James would even allude to this during the current All-Star weekend, as he lauded both Garland and Allen for their play this season.

“I think big fella (Allen), that acquisition was amazing for them to make that trade. Obviously Darius Garland is a big-time player.”

Two years from now, when James is a free agent, Cleveland's young core will be older and more established, perhaps with a few more All-Star selections under their belt. Evan Mobley, who is the current frontrunner for rookie of the year this season, is also on the roster and will only get better and better by the time James is a free agent.

As it stands, the Cavaliers will be a playoff team this year, and maybe next season, this current group could aim even higher. Even at 40 years of age, James would surely be able to add some championship pedigree to a promising yet inexperienced team.

