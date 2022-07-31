“The downfall of every dynasty, it’s overpaying guys for past success when they’re clearly over the hill” - NBA analyst believes the Golden State Warriors shouldn't give Draymond Green a max extension

Draymond Green played his worst NBA Finals and is now looking to get a max extension deal from the Golden State Warriors. There’s no doubt that Dray is a big part of the Warriors but extending his contract by a four-year $138 million deal may be too much.

Doug Gottlieb, on his podcast, believed that giving in to Green’s wishes would be unwise.

“No one’s against them resigning Draymond Green. And I think Draymond Green brings an incredible amount of intangibles but there does come a point where intangibles just aren’t at the level of what you are being paid. This is the downfall of every dynasty, it’s overpaying guys for past success when they’re clearly over the hill.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner has two years left on his current contract. He’s scheduled to earn $25 million next season and has a player option for $27 million the season after. If he opts out of the final year of his deal to become a free agent, he is eligible for a four-year $138 million extension.

If Draymond Green gets his wish, he will be on the Warriors’ payroll over the next five years for a massive $164 million. He will be 37 by the time the max extension expires.

"I defended Draymond. I understand how valuable his intangibles and leadership are to the Warriors. That said, there's NO WAY they should extend Draymond Green." — Should Warriors offer Draymond Green a max contract extension?

Golden State could take their cue from the Chicago Bulls, according to Doug Gottlieb, in dealing with the Green conundrum:

“Take a look at the Chicago Bulls. One of the geniuses to Jerry Krause’s reign was outside of Jordan and Pippen, they did not stay attached to other guys. Remember Horace Grant was their super athletic, hybrid big guy. He wasn’t their power forward on the second run. They had Dennis Rodman for the second run.”

Gottlieb then used another example of the Bulls’ savvy roster construction:

“The point guard at the start was John Paxson. Their point guard at the end was Steve Kerr…John Paxson was a great fit beside Jordan, it just got to a point where it wasn’t what he used to be…You gotta be careful staying attached to these ancillary pieces even when they have great intangibles.”

"Why would they pay him early? He's intensely valuable to the Warriors, but if Draymond Green was a free agent right now, who's lining up to pay him $30M? I just see no reason whatsoever to pay him." — reacts to Draymond's desire for a max extension

How the Bulls did it and how Golden State may end up doing it could differ. Today’s player empowerment could complicate how Warriors team owner Joe Lacob deals with the situation.

Draymond Green’s biggest leverage is Steph Curry

Steph Curry is on Draymond Green's side, which could complicate the Warriors' decision on the latter. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The Steph Curry-Draymond Green combo is a huge reason why the Golden State Warriors have been so dominant. Green’s playmaking and reading of the game have helped Curry flourish more on Steve Kerr’s offense.

Besides playmaking and almost telepathic chemistry with Curry, Green makes a huge impact on defense. The Warriors’ championship teams have been excellent on defense mainly due to Dray’s leadership and work on that side of the ball.

He is eligible to sign a four-year deal on Aug. 3. That is his desired length.



Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. He is eligible to sign a four-year deal on Aug. 3. That is his desired length.

Steph Curry understands this, which makes him Green’s biggest leverage. Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater of The Athletic had this to report on the Warriors’ dilemma:

"Perhaps a bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension," Thompson and Slater write. "Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him.”

He added:

“Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s."

They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.



✍🏽 with



Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications. They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.

The Warriors would also have to decide on the extensions of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. They also just recently paid a massive $346 million in luxury taxes, which is the biggest in NBA history.

How they approach Green’s extension and how that affects Steph Curry’s disposition will be something to watch out for.

