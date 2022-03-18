“The dude is a human bucket” - Seth Greenberg believes Keegan Murray could be the number 1 pick in the NBA draft

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been one of the hottest names in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

After averaging just 7.2 points per game as a freshman, Murray has become a dominant force one year later. He is averaging north of 20 points per game for the Hawkeyes. It didn't take long before Murray's consistent production was simply too impressive to ignore.

Murray was considered by many NBA scouts to be a potential first-round selection heading into this season. Now, the versatile forward has seen his Draft stock skyrocket and there's been conversations about him being selected somewhere in the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Speaking earlier on ESPN's "First Take," college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg went on to praise the Iowa forward, saying that there's a chance he could even potentially be the number one pick in this class.

“The dude is a human bucket”

Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray heating up in NBA Draft circles

Iowa forward Keegan Murray was sensational for the Hawkeyes this year

Although a number of other NBA Draft prospects have been generating buzz throughout the NCAA season, no prospect has been as hot lately as Iowa's Keegan Murray. The 21-year-old forward stands out on the floor with his veteran-like presence, as he's drawn praise from talent evaluators for being one of the most composed players in college basketball. Murray is now trending as being one of the hottest names in NBA Draft circles and he's a name that will be monitored closely throughout the upcoming months.

Listed at 6'8", 225 pounds, Murray has been a consistent force of impressive production throughout his sophomore year. He's seen his numbers take a massive jump across the board compared to his freshman season and many believe that Murray has the potential to be a dynamic two-way weapon at the NBA level.

So far this season, Murray has gone on to post averages of 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

While Murray's game gives off the idea that he's more of an "old-school" type of power forward, it's his overall versatility that makes him such an intriguing NBA prospect.

Murray has the ability to score from multiple levels on the court, including a lethal three-point shot that extends way beyond NBA range. After an impressive year with the Hawkeyes, Murray could become one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

