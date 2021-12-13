“The effort he’s playing with is inspiring our whole group” - Frank Vogel believes LeBron James’ hustle is driving LA Lakers towards positive results

Frank Vogel has been very appreciative of LeBron James' efforts, despite all the games he has missed due to injuries this season. His faith in King James has paid good dividends, as he has been performing well in recent games.

The 36-year-old once again showed up for the LA Lakers as he posted a 30 point triple-double in the win over the Orlando Magic. Frank Vogel was a happy man post the win, as he has been under a lot of media scrutiny due to the Lakers' poor start to the season.

LeBron James looked great right from the tip-off. He was sensational with his passing, as he kept throwing dimes and making life easy for his teammates. Speaking about LeBron's fantastic performances over the past couple of games, coach Frank Vogel said in his post-game press conference:

"Yes, he was spectacular again. He's exemplifying, you know to find the right words finding joy through hustle. It's really fun to pour it all out there on the floor and inspire the group. The effort that he's playing with is inspiring our whole group and our team is playing extremely hard and defending and running the floor and you know we're making strides with playing extra pass basketball but we're still not quite where we need to be yet but Bron's leading the charge in all of those things and you know he was terrific again tonight."

LeBron James has been one of the best players for the Lakers' star-studded team this season. He has missed out on a dozen games, but his impact. when on the court, cannot be understated. The forward has scored 30 or more points six times in the last eight games and is looking dangerous with every passing game.

LeBron James gets a 30 point triple-double in Lakers' win over Orlando Magic

LeBron James has been in good form lately and he continued that right from the tip-off in the game against the Magic. The 36-year-old started the game strong, but the Magic pulled things back and went into halftime with a 3-point lead.

However, things turned around from there on as the Lakers went on a scoring outburst in the third quarter. The Purple and Gold scored 36 points compared to the 10 scored by Magic.

LeBron James was elite on the defensive and offensive sides of the floor. He ended the game with a game-high three blocks. His brilliance was a big help for the team in their stellar third quarter performance.

However, the Magic youngsters kept trying and reduced the deficit to 10 points. The Lakers gave up a few easy buckets in the fourth, but the damage had already been done. LeBron ended the game with 30 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the way from the front in a 106-94 win on the night.

The win has pushed the Lakers to a .536 record. LeBron James and co will next head to Dallas for a matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, December 15.

