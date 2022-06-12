“The end is near, and this could be really his last opportunity to go for it” - 7x All-Star says LeBron James is really motivated and is doing everything possible to prepare himself for a possible title run

As the NBA Finals draw to a close, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have their eyes set on the upcoming season.

Lakers Nation and the locker room have been excited about the recruitment of their new head coach, Darvin Ham.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers "It starts right now."



Go behind the scenes for Darvin Ham’s first day on the job. "It starts right now."Go behind the scenes for Darvin Ham’s first day on the job. https://t.co/bbVCNOx6Nc

With Ham's onboarding comes heightened morale with fans and pundits itching for the start of the new season. Fans' expectations for a title run in the 2022-23 NBA season are not far fetched. Ham will be keen to build a roster he can work with, taking on the challenge of "each day as it comes."

NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill also believes the franchise is experiencing a morale boost. He stated that he is certain the Lakers talisman is "super motivated" right now.

Despite it being Ham's first season as he tries to get a lay of the land being his first head coach job. Hill was of the opinion that James could attempt to secure his fifth championship ring, calling it "his last opportunity."

"I know LeBron is right now super motivated," Hill said. "The end is near. This could be really his last opportunity to really go for it and contend and attempt to try to get that fifth ring."

Hill ended by saying that LeBron is probably doing everything possible to get himself ready for Ham's approach to coaching.

"It should be an exciting season. I know LeBron is doing everything possible to try and get prepared for him, hopefully a title run."

Could LeBron James secure his fifth ring under Darvin Ham?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Having missed two playoffs in the past four seasons, a playoff appearance in the 2022-23 NBA season is a must for LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Their floor for the upcoming season should be making it to the second round of the playoffs at least.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk LeBron James’ fifth ring will require Anthony Davis to play like MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/04/leb… LeBron James’ fifth ring will require Anthony Davis to play like MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/04/leb…

Aged 37 with about two more seasons left in him, James will seek out a fifth ring in the coming seasons. Whether Ham can help him get there is debatable but not out of reach with the quality on the Lakers roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far