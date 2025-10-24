  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "The only faces I see is ne****s": Gilbert Arenas slams framing of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier as poster boys for gambling probe

"The only faces I see is ne****s": Gilbert Arenas slams framing of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier as poster boys for gambling probe

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 24, 2025 00:32 GMT
WAS vs. PHI - Source: Getty
"The only faces I see is ne****s": Gilbert Arenas slams framing of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier as poster boys for gambling probe (Image source: Getty)

Gilbert Arenas chimed in on the federal authorities investigating the NBA's gambling scandal. On Thursday, the FBI announced over 30 people were arrested, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

Ad

Hours after the arrest, Arenas said that while he believes the mafia might be involved in the gambling scandal, he addressed how the authorities and the media have framed the case.

"I see the word 'mafia,' but the only faces I see is ne****s," Arenas said. "Wait a minute, hold on, like, what's going on here? What did the NBA do to you? ... It's mafia, but it's just local blacks. International crime bosses: blacks."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The FBI called Thursday's developments a "massive, nationwide takedown" of 34 defendants in two separate indictments.

Billups is among those charged in an illegal poker operation, which is allegedly connected with the La Cosa Nostra organized crime group. The one-time NBA champion is accused of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy as part of a rigged poker ring.

Meanwhile, Rozier is charged with a separate but related illegal gambling case. The 6-foot-1 guard allegedly used "NBA insider information" for betting advantages.

Ad

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones headline 34 defendants

The FBI said on Thursday that one of the indictments focused on illegal gambling, while the other on illegal sports betting. The first indictment accused 31 defendants of being connected with a nationwide scheme of rigged poker games. The second accused six subjects of allegedly being involved in a "sports corruption scheme."

There are three individuals who overlapped with the two cases, which included former NBA guard and assistant coach Damon Jones.

Ad

While Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Jones were among the most recognizable names in the indictments, FBI director Kash Patel said that four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the scheme. Thirteen mafia members and associates from the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families were named.

Ad

The FBI confirmed that the NBA has been cooperating with the investigations. The league said in a statement that it has placed Billups and Rozier on "immediate leaves."

Billups coached Portland's season opener loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers announced that Tiago Splitter will be the team's coach in the interim. Rozier's team, the Miami Heat, opened the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but he did not play as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications