"The only faces I see is ne****s": Gilbert Arenas slams framing of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier as poster boys for gambling probe

Gilbert Arenas chimed in on the federal authorities investigating the NBA's gambling scandal. On Thursday, the FBI announced over 30 people were arrested, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.Hours after the arrest, Arenas said that while he believes the mafia might be involved in the gambling scandal, he addressed how the authorities and the media have framed the case.&quot;I see the word 'mafia,' but the only faces I see is ne****s,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;Wait a minute, hold on, like, what's going on here? What did the NBA do to you? ... It's mafia, but it's just local blacks. International crime bosses: blacks.&quot;The FBI called Thursday's developments a &quot;massive, nationwide takedown&quot; of 34 defendants in two separate indictments.Billups is among those charged in an illegal poker operation, which is allegedly connected with the La Cosa Nostra organized crime group. The one-time NBA champion is accused of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy as part of a rigged poker ring.Meanwhile, Rozier is charged with a separate but related illegal gambling case. The 6-foot-1 guard allegedly used &quot;NBA insider information&quot; for betting advantages.Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones headline 34 defendantsThe FBI said on Thursday that one of the indictments focused on illegal gambling, while the other on illegal sports betting. The first indictment accused 31 defendants of being connected with a nationwide scheme of rigged poker games. The second accused six subjects of allegedly being involved in a &quot;sports corruption scheme.&quot;There are three individuals who overlapped with the two cases, which included former NBA guard and assistant coach Damon Jones.While Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Jones were among the most recognizable names in the indictments, FBI director Kash Patel said that four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the scheme. Thirteen mafia members and associates from the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families were named.The FBI confirmed that the NBA has been cooperating with the investigations. The league said in a statement that it has placed Billups and Rozier on &quot;immediate leaves.&quot;Billups coached Portland's season opener loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers announced that Tiago Splitter will be the team's coach in the interim. Rozier's team, the Miami Heat, opened the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but he did not play as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.