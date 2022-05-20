“The fact that people are even willing to say that LeBron James is not a scorer BAFFLES ME!" - Draymond Green on LeBron's brilliance as a scorer despite being a pass-first player and how Luka Doncic differs from him

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't impressed with people in the NBA fraternity who believe four-time MVP LeBron James isn't a 'scorer.'

During a recent segment on his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show,' Green discussed some similarities and differences between Luka Doncic and LeBron when he touched upon why the latter not being regarded as a scorer isn't the best take. Here's what Draymond said (via The Volume):

"I think over 48 minutes from a possession to possession basis, I think Luka looks to score a little bit more than LeBron has. Now in saying that, it just shows you also how great LeBron is because here I am saying Luka looks to score a little bit more than LeBron and LeBron's some 1300 odd points away from passing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the all-time scoring leader."

Green continued:

"There's this notion of LeBron James is not a scorer. Let me clear this up right now, I am not saying LeBron James is not a scorer, at all. The fact that people are even willing to say that LeBron James is not a scorer baffles me."

The Warriors star concluded by saying:

"You get idiots that play the game of basketball, that's supposed to understand basketball that'll say LeBron James isn't a scorer. No he just does everything and he scorers."

LeBron James could break the NBA's All-time scoring record next season

LeBron recorded one of his best scoring seasons during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. He averaged 30.3 points per game, the second-highest in the league. James started the 19th year of his career, having tallied 35,367 points. He went on to pour in 1695 points in just 56 appearances this season.

The LA Lakers star surpassed Karl Malone as the second-highest scorer of all time and broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the leading scorer of all time in the playoffs and regular season combined. James now has 37,062 career points.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers At tonight's home game, we celebrate @KingJames for passing Karl Malone for the second-most points in NBA history At tonight's home game, we celebrate @KingJames for passing Karl Malone for the second-most points in NBA history 👑 https://t.co/ZONXtGBKxc

He now trails KAJ's all-time regular-season record (38.387) by 1325 points. Considering the way 'King James' played last campaign, there is no doubt that he could be the league's all-time leading scorer during the 2022-23 campaign.

It would be a historic feat for him, which could make the case of him being the 'GOAT' stronger than ever. James hasn't slowed down much despite nearing the end of his illustrious NBA career. He is also in line to become the first to ever score 40,000 career points, a record that will likely stand for a long time.

