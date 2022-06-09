"The fact that they are on the road and are f**king up everyone on the road" - Adam Sandler all praise for Boston Celtics, lauds their "toughness"

The Boston Celtics have taken the NBA world by storm. Celtics talismen and the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have guided the 18-time NBA champions to Eastern Conference success.

They have now made it clear that this young and tough group of players are ready to reap the rewards of their labor.

These nail-biting, yet colossal victories have fans, as well as the media alike, labeling the 2021/2022 Boston Celtics as "tough." Renowned comedian Adam Sandler is one of them.

In a recent interview with NBA Hall of Famer and 2008 champion Kevin Garnett, Sandler gave his perspective on the "The Green."

Sandler said:

"The fact that they're on the road, and they're fucking everybody up on the road, there's no fear in them."

In a season that initiated with the Boston-based franchise's title aspirations looking glum, their historic rise will only make their probable and potential championship victory that much more tremendous.

The Boston Celtics possessed a 16-19 record in December 2021 and were scarcely favored to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With the induction of Ime Udoka as head coach, things took a turn for the better in Boston.

With Udoka at the helm, and a couple of trades that saw the introduction of Derrick White from San Antonio, and the return of five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford, the Celtics' future became incredibly bright.

A group that has faced multiple obstacles and barriers is now on its way to a successful post-season run, which could probably, as things stand, end up on their doorstep.

Sandler added:

"I know the Warriors are good on the road, too. Of course, they're the Warriors, but the Celtics are fucking tough."

Like it or not, this young core of Boston is merely getting started, in what could be a prospective dynasty in the making.

The historic Boston Celtics 2022 Postseason

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three

The Celtics have dominated the Brooklyn Nets, fought tooth and nail to surpass the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, only to have to find themselves clawing their way through to the NBA Finals.

With Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart as the anchor of the Celtics unit, the Celtics have seen a lot of success this season. The development and initiation of Robert Williams III into the Celtics roster has helped the franchise flourish.

The impact, energy and effort that these two have contributed to the Boston Celtics' success must not be overlooked. The work that the pair has pitched in might not always show up on the box score, but their influence transcends any statline, and can be witnessed by viewers.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have looked phenomenal in the past couple of games, directing the Celtics to two pivotal victories. Provided the duo can continue displaying their prowess and authority, the Boston Celtics might just, once again, hear songs of joy truimphing in the TD Garden.

