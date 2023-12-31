“The fat is blinding his eyes”: Knicks President's statement praising OG Anunoby's gameplay sparks hilarious reactions from fans

New York Knicks fans are already mad at club president Leon Rose for his "excessive" optimism that OG Anunoby will be a solid contributor for them following their trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Resharing the press release making the New York Knicks' acquisition of OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors official on X, a certain user laughed at Leon Rose's statement and said:

"Oh, god. Leon Rose has glaucoma."

Glaucoma is an eye disease that could cause blindness or blurred vision, so the user implied that Rose's eyesight might be poor enough to utter praise about Anunoby.

Rose said that Anunoby has a "complete offensive game" that the Knicks need to bolster their playoff bid.

Another fan poked fun at Rose's statement, saying:

"LMAO (Laughing My Ass Out) Rose needs to lay off the red meat and get on a treadmill the fat is blinding his eyes."

Another fan thinks Anunoby does not have solid ball-handling enough to say he has a complete offensive game.

The fan said:

"Man can't dribble."

Some fans then made a similar call to "Fire Leon Rose" after releasing his statement.

One fan even said that Rose should be put into prison for the trade.

It is interesting to note, though, that the Knicks and the Raptors are in the middle of a legal battle in which the Knicks are alleging the Raptors of illegally acquiring confidential files through Ikechukwu Azotam, who the team recently hired.

Leon Rose says OG Anunoby, other recruits 'perfect additions' to Knicks

New York Knicks president Leon Rose said that OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn are "perfect" for the team he is envisioning right now.

Rose said:

"OG, Malachi, and Precious are perfect additions to the type of the team and culture we are building in New York."

He then said of Anunoby:

"OG's complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court."

"Malachi and Precious are well-rounded players that will complement the hardworking and talented nature of our group."

We can only find out if New York Knicks chief Leon Rose made the right move about trading for OG Anunoby right on the first NBA game of 2024 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Madison Square Garden in New York City at 3 p.m. Monday.