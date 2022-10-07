“The feistiness he showed towards Jordan Poole, he has to show it towards the opposition” - Stephen A Smith outlines what Draymond Green needs to do to remind the Warriors of his importance 

The Golden State Warriors may not be keen to offer Draymond Green a max contract if he opts out of his current deal next offseason. Analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Green's recent physical altercation with Jordan Poole has nothing to do with his "shaky" future prospects with the team.

During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Smith said it was Green's age and decline in offensive production that could lead to his exit:

"I don't think it's shaky but I don't think it's as secure as it used to be. But I don't think it's because of incidents like this (altercation with Poole), these things happen.

"Draymond Green knows he had to have been wrong. You don't sit up there and punch a dude in the face and damn near knock him out. ... He knows he was wrong and that's why he apologized."

Smith added:

"The shaky ground stems from this reality. Over the last four years Draymond Green has averaged less than double-digits in points and rebounds. And he's shot less than 30% from 3-point range. He's 32, he's gonna be 33 years of age in March."

Stephen A. Smith highlighted that the Warriors would be aware of Green's desire to secure a lucrative long-term extension. However, the league relies on youth, and the Warriors have options. They will review the situation with Green accordingly, as he would be 37 by the time he nears the end of his potential extension.

Smith suggested that Green should work on his offensive game to remind the Warriors of his value. He said that could be crucial in him securing the contract he wants with the franchise:

"The feistiness he showed towards Jordan Poole, he has to show it towards the opposition. And he has to up his play offensively, to remind the Golden State Warriors of how valuable he can be."

(0:17 to 1:52)

Draymond Green certainly needs to improve his offensive game. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Green shot 33.3%, including 12.5% from the 3-point line. Considering the minutes he plays, Green needs to make an impact on both ends of the floor, especially at this stage of his career.

Draymond Green may have to review his options as Warriors are unlikely to offer him a max contract

Draymond Green is eligible for a five-year max extension, which could see him get a deal worth $167 million. It's a no-brainer that he would demand that sum as it could potentially be his last lucrative contract in the NBA. However, the Warriors have the highest payroll.

They have to think beyond Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. Along with Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Thompson are extension-eligible. It's not feasible for the Warriors brass to offer every player the contract they demand.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “We want all of those guys. Can we get them all? I don’t know.”



Bob Myers details the latest on potential Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green contract extensions. “We want all of those guys. Can we get them all? I don’t know.”Bob Myers details the latest on potential Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green contract extensions. https://t.co/0j9BqTXtZD

Wiggins and Poole will likely secure the extensions they deserve as they are the team's future. However, Green doesn't fit that timeline. The Warriors won't have the flexibility to make moves to strengthen their roster if they offer him a max deal. If he refuses to take a significant pay cut, he may have to explore his options in free agency.

Green could opt out of his current deal next offseason and become an unrestricted free agent. He could use his player option and become a free agent in 2024.

