"The fellows want to go out but your dad’s in the lobby" - BJ Armstrong believes that Bronny James may not enjoy playing alongside his father, LeBron James

Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong believes that LeBron James and Bronny James playing together might not be such a great idea.

While appearing on "The Hoop Genius Podcast," Armstrong said Bronny might not enjoy playing alongside his father in the NBA.

"Me and my son, we do everything together," Armstrong said. "I got to know my space and place. It's the NBA, and everyone makes it right. When I think of the NBA, all I can do is smile. It was the most amazing time on the court. Off the court, the fans, people, the experience. I don't think, when I was 21, I wanted to be hanging out with my dad on the road.

"I think that's great. ... but can you imagine, the fellows want to go out, but your dad’s in the lobby."

Armstrong, a member of the Chicago Bulls during their first three-peat, played alongside the legendary Michael Jordan. A point guard, he played for several teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

HoopsHype @hoopshype While the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debates will persist, Jordan's former teammate BJ Armstrong believes Jordan has one advantage LeBron simply will never be able to have. While the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debates will persist, Jordan's former teammate BJ Armstrong believes Jordan has one advantage LeBron simply will never be able to have. https://t.co/Ixc5hdkTiK

LeBron James hopes to play alongside his son Bronny James in the NBA

According to Chris Sheridan of Maxim, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN told him that LeBron James wants to play with his son, Bronny.

In his article, Sheridan wrote:

“After June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title.

“'LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,' ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst told me. 'But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.'”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



"But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.” Report: LeBron James willing to leave Lakers in order to play with Bronny"But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.” lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-… Report: LeBron James willing to leave Lakers in order to play with Bronny"But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.” lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-…

Bronny will grauate in 2023. According to current league rules, he will be ineligible to join the league until 2024, which is a year after graduating from high school. Meanwhile, LeBron James, who plays for the LA Lakers, will enter free agency in 2023.

Also Read Article Continues below

He may then decide to continue with the Lakers or sign with a team that would improve his chances of teaming up with his son. If former NBA player Charles Oakley is to be believed, LeBron may leave Los Angeles after his contract expires.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein