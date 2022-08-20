“The first 15 years of LeBron’s career, he put constant pressure on the franchise” — NBA analyst believes LeBron James’ contract extension shows playing with Bronny takes greater precedent over a title

With a lack of future draft capital and some questionable roster fits, the odds may be stacked against the LA Lakers making major moves to get better. It is unlikely the team will compete for a championship any time soon.

Meanwhile, will LeBron James, who signed a two-year extension on Thursday, be able to put any win-now pressure on the franchise? That's what he has done throughout his career.

On the "The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA analyst Tim Bontemps said:

"This is not a championship-level team, and to your point about LeBron not really putting pressure on the Lakers by signing this now, I just have found it fascinating that ... for the first 15 years of LeBron's career he put constant pressure on the franchise he was with.

"Whether it was the first time he was with the Cavs, the second time when he was in Miami, there was a constant sort of dramatically saying over the franchise you've got to trade your young players, got to trade your draft picks, got to get better right now because we've got to win right now.

"And since he got to the Lakers, it has not been the case. ... I think it signals to me, at least, that, at least for LeBron being in LA and with the player option, having the flexibility to play with his kid in a couple years if he's in the league, that seems like it takes greater precedent than putting himself in the single best possible position to win right now."

James will look to get the Lakers back in the playoffs in the upcoming season. After finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season, the Lakers can use a fresh start. The team will need to stay healthy to accomplish that, especially with their superstar forward, who will turn 38 in December, preparing for his 20th season.

Heading into the offseason, many speculated that James could be preparing for his last season with the Lakers. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season. But that speculation was put to bed when the team announced he had signed a two-year extension.

The elephant in the room for the LA Lakers this offseason was the future contract dilemma involving LeBron James. After signing his contract extension, though, it appears as if the Lakers organization can breathe a sigh of relief for a while.

There will be plenty of analysts and fans trying to connect the dots when it comes to the potential for LeBron to one day play in the NBA with his son, Bronny. HE has been open about his dream to one day suit up next to his son on an NBA court.

Time will tell if that can happen. For now, it looks as if James is more than happy being in Los Angeles, as the Lakers look to get back on track.

Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%.

