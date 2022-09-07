"The first, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it" - Steph Curry opens up on why the latest championship with Golden State means the most to him

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry has carved out quite the legacy for himself with the Golden State Warriors. Although each title is of great significance, the superstar shared why the latest one meant the most to him.

Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all-time and is arguably one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. So it is not much of a surprise that the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful teams in recent years.

With four titles in eight years, the Dubs have seen epic highs. However, their journey to becoming the 2022 NBA champions had many obstacles.

Being able to overcome those challenges made the victory sweeter, which is why Curry holds the most recent title in higher stead. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss, Curry shed light on why the 2022 championship meant so much to him.

"You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason,” Curry said. “That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much it meant to me, how much it meant to our team."

"The first, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that, definitely the most special."

Emotions ran high for the Dubs and Steph Curry last season. Missing the playoffs for two years in a row and Klay Thompson's return were among several other storylines that contributed to the Warriors' drive. With Curry also being named Finals MVP in the process, the title experience was truly unlike any other.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry's updated resume



4 x NBA Champion

2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)

1 x Finals MVP

8 x All-NBA

2 x Scoring Champ

50-40-90 Club

NBA75 Team

All-Time 3PT Leader

Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)

1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT



Steph Curry's updated resume4 x NBA Champion2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)1 x Finals MVP8 x All-NBA2 x Scoring Champ50-40-90 ClubNBA75 TeamAll-Time 3PT Leader Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT https://t.co/jcBEI0lRfJ

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are primed to repeat

Steph Curry celebrates alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson

Coming off a successful playoff run, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will have quite the target on their back. However, given the brilliance of the Warriors' development system, it seems unlikely that this team will take a step back.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole played a huge role for the Warriors last season and with other promising youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also developing quickly, the Dubs may have the pieces to go all the way again next year.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



( @swishcultures_ )



Jonathan Kuminga’s sophomore season is going to be special Jonathan Kuminga’s sophomore season is going to be special (🎥 @swishcultures_ ) https://t.co/RPqQUoSF3S

While most teams find it difficult to motivate themselves after such a run, the Warriors have made their drive to win very clear. With the training camp due to begin on September 24, the Dubs will set out on their journey to repeat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal