"The focus was not the team, but more the individual performances" - Goran Dragic opens up about playing with Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets

Goran Dragic signed with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to win a championship by teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Dragic became available after a contract buyout by the San Antonio Spurs and enticed by playing for former teammate Steve Nash. However, Dragic seemed to have a negative experience in Brooklyn.

In an interview with Slovenian news portal Siol.net, Dragic opened up about his brief stint with the Nets. The 36-year-old explained that it was difficult to play in Brooklyn, as the players were about individual accomplishments. The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

"I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving," Dragic said. "And I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals."

It was a disastrous season in Brooklyn, and it completely imploded in the offseason. Irving opted into his contract after seeking a sign-and-trade scenario, while Durant requested a trade despite having four years on his contract. The trade market for both players is small and slowing down, with the Nets not receiving the offers they were expecting.

Meanwhile, Dragic has moved on and signed with the Chicago Bulls. He told Siol.net that the Dallas Mavericks offered him a deal but wanted to limit his minutes. In Chicago, Dragic is expected to play a role off the bench with about 20 minutes of playing time.

"With Chicago, I will be the second playmaker, playing 20-25 minutes per game, so the role will be quite large," Dragic said. "That's what makes me most happy to still be able to play at a high level. Despite being 36 years old, I feel great and will try to last as long as possible. I have two more seasons on the field in mind, and we'll see how things go along the way."

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the headlines for most of the offseason. Kyrie Irving wanted to leave Brooklyn but found no teams interested in acquiring him via sign-and-trade. Kevin Durant has requested a trade, but the market for him has slowed down due to what the Nets wanted in return.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Nets front office is comfortable having Durant and Irving on the roster next season. Windhorst noted that the Nets do not like the offers for Durant, while the LA Lakers are the only team interested in Irving.

"This could be a negotiating position, or it could be a smart decision if you don't like the trade offers that you have," Windhorst said. "The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin. It's essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn't great. If you don't like what you have, do you just sort of close ranks and look at restarting it?"

