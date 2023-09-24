One of the most interesting dynamics in pop culture was between NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee. Both became icons in their own right but shared a similar love for martial arts, and the former UCLA standout talked about his experience when he first worked out with Lee.

Abdul-Jabbar is known mostly for his accomplishments in the league and his legendary skyhook. However, many loyal fans recognize him for his role in the Hong Kong martial arts movie, "Game of Death." The 19-time All-Star talked about his experience working out with Lee before them working on the film when he was in college.

During an interview with Scott Van Pelt in 2020, the legendary center talked about his initial interaction with Lee and his wife, who surprised him with one blow:

"It started when I was attending UCLA, right before my junior year started. I started studying Oriental martial arts, returned to Los Angeles ... So, I go over to Bruce's house, and he asked me about what I trained, how I trained, what I'd done and he told me to punch and kick this bag. And he stood behind the bag and had me punch and kick it and said, 'That's interesting.'

"Then, he had his wife come out. Linda comes out and he says (to me), 'Stand behind the bag, and Linda's gonna kick the bag.' I'm like, 'OK, this is something that – no big deal.' And Linda kicked the bag, and the force that she put into the bag made me fly off at the other side. ... Linda only weighed maybe about 125 pounds and could generate that kind of force.

"I immediately was won over, and I wanted to train with them and was able to train with them for the next four years."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's initial meeting with Lee made them good friends

According to the LA Lakers legend, his love for martial arts was amplified by his encounter with the Lees. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talked about how the martial arts icon was approachable, unlike most instructors, who would immediately demand respect.

Kareem talked about how he was able to learn a lot about martial arts and taking care of his body from Bruce. In the interview with Van Pelt, the Hall of Fame center mentioned that he still does the stretches that Lee had taught him before.

Their friendship was seen by the public when the incomplete movie, "Game of Death," came out in 2000. It was Lee's last movie that he filmed, and fans were treated to an amazing fight sequence between the two.

