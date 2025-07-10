"The game needs you" - Steph Curry wholeheartedly welcomes LeBron James to golf after mimicking his swing

LeBron James found his latest hobby this offseason, and Steph Curry welcomed him wholeheartedly to the sport of golf by mimicking his swing. James has been enjoying the summer, adding golf to his routine and sharing it on social media last week.

Ad

During his preparations for the 2025 American Century Championship, the Golden State Warriors superstar welcomed James to the club by impersonating his viral swing. He also delivered a message for "The King" and is hoping that he'll be staying for the long run because the game needs him.

"Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron's follow-through in the golf swing," Curry said. "But we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James went viral last week, when a clip of him playing golf was shared on social media. James didn't have the best stance and swing. It has room for improvement, which is something that will come as long as he continues to play the sport.

Unlike Steph Curry, who has been playing golf since he was 10 years old, it's a new hobby for "The King." Golf is not for everyone, but more and more NBA players are making it part of their lives.

Ad

Curry is not the only current and former NBA player participating in the 2025 American Century Championship. He'll be joined by Austin Reaves, Alex Caruso, Vinny Del Negro, Ray Allen, Dell Curry, Zach LaVine, Grant Hill, Seth Curry, Kyle Lowry, Vince Carter and Charles Barkley.

Gilbert Arenas not convinced by LeBron James' golf stunt

After opting into the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers, LeBron James was linked to a potential trade. One of the rumored destinations was Cleveland, though "The King" would later deny wanting to return to his hometown team.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gilbert Arenas questioned James' decision to play golf in Cleveland this offseason. Arenas made fun of the Lakers star's swing, while also pointing out that he should stick to video games.

"One, nobody golfs in Ohio, okay?" Arenas said. "Yeah, you only got one golf course in the top 200. Ain't nobody going there, okay? Two, we seen your swing. Ni**a, you don't golf, okay? That's not what you do, you play video games."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Arenas added that there's more to James spending Fourth of July in Cleveland and wearing a "Welcome Home" cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More