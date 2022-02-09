“The game is on” - NBA insider gives the latest on the negotiations between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and Ben Simmons

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets seem to be at odds, while the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be the perfect trade destination if a trade happened before the trade deadline. No team or player is up front with the media, with the Nets repeatedly saying everything is “fine,” but ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes otherwise.

The trade deadline can be one of the most exciting and entertaining times of the regular season. There are many rumors, with players, agents and teams all trying to keep up a hand to either make a trade or be traded.

Harden and the recent reports of his discontent in Brooklyn have been among the most prominent rumors, and Windhorst believes the Nets and the 76ers could still make a deal, despite the teams saying they aren’t.

On ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Windhorst said:

“Let me emphasize this, no matter what you hear from the Nets, the 76ers, from anyone else, the game is on. This negotiation is taking place. It may be a non-traditional negation. … The Sixers and Nets are communicating with each other. Whether a deal gets done by Thursday or whether this is the begging of something that can be settled this summer when James Harden is a free agent, but I don’t know if anyone knows the answer yet.”

The Nets likely have been trying to throw smoke screens, with coach Steve Nash repeatedly telling the media there are no merits to the rumors. However, that becomes harder and harder to believe as more people report similar things.

MaximBet @MaximBetUSA



Steve Nash: "Yes, that's correct."



Looks like James Harden will stay in Brooklyn #Nets

Steve Nash: "Yes, that's correct."

Windhorst is correct in saying that maybe the deal does not get done before the trade deadline, but that does not mean the two teams aren't talking. They could just be working out the kinks to make the best deal.

What is holding up the James Harden trade?

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden with the ball

This has quickly become one of the biggest trade rumors in the NBA because James Harden is an All-Star making over $40 million. Harden also voiced wanting to be extended to the supermax, which would play a role in whatever team trades for him.

The 76ers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morley, who held that position with the Houston Rockets while Harden was there, obviously has a good relationship with Harden.

The 76ers would love to pair the former MVP with Joel Embiid, who is playing like an MVP this season. However, if Harden does get the contract he wants from the 76ers, they could be paying him around $60 million in the final year of his deal when he is 37.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Details on theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.Details on @TheAthletic Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.Details on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0…

Brooklyn just traded almost all of its young talent and most of its future for Harden last season. The Nets cannot be lowballed on this deal because they need to make up for Harden’s loss and the assets it took to get him. In the deal, the Nets will likely receive 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons but will probably want more.

All this needs to be situated, making it unlikely that the trade gets done before the trade deadline Thursday. The two sides are more likely to figure out a sign-and-trade in the offseason, so Harden gets his deal, and the Nets at least receive some assets.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein