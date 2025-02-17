"The game has saved my life" - Kevin Durant fights back tears while reflecting on life-changing impact of playing for Team USA

Kevin Durant generally appears stoic on and off the court. However, a sneak peek into a Netflix docuseries shows him briefly embracing his vulnerable side.

Set for a Tuesday (Feb. 18) premiere, the docuseries entitled "Court of Gold" chronicles Team USA's narrative as they aimed to secure the United States' fifth straight Olympic gold medal in men's basketball. In the preview clip released on Monday, Durant gets emotional talking about what it means to play for the flag and country:

"I come from a neighborhood where people don't even talk to each other," said Durant as he fought back tears. ".....When people get to start laughing and joking for a game of ball, it's cool to me...The game has saved my life."

Years ago, the two-time NBA champion wrote about his rough upbringing in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. In a 2018 piece for "Andscape," KD described the conditions he had to deal with as a young man:

"There was always something going on: police brutality, poverty, crime...I lived in a 95 percent Black neighborhood with 80 percent of us living in poverty," wrote Durant.

Kevin Durant, of course, would transcend this rough environment and stake his claim as one of the most exceptional athletes ever to play the game. In the docuseries, Durant extended his appreciation to the fans of Team USA who showered him and his fellow Olympians with support:

"It's crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player in the Olympics," said Durant before wiping his eyes on his sleeve.

Kevin Durant on Golden State Warriors fanbase: "I always felt the love"

Just before this emotionally intense Netflix preview was released, Kevin Durant expressed his gratitude for a fanbase with whom he had experienced highs and lows.

From 2016 to 2019, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors. While in the Bay Area, he went from championship hero to the focal point of rumors surrounding a dramatic exit. At the 2025 All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area, KD acknowledged the fervent support from fans when he donned the blue and gold:

"I always felt the love from the fans in the Bay Area," Durant said. "I never thought for a second that I ain't get no love out here."

Reminiscing about his back-to-back title campaigns with Golden State, Kevin Durant ended the All-Star Weekend celebrating a win on a team where he and Steph Curry played alongside each other.

