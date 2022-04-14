“The game went from finding the next Hakeem, to finding the next Shaq, to finding the next Steph and Klay” - Klay Thompson’s dad Mychal believes Steph Curry opened the floodgates for deep shooters

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been one of the most transformational talents to ever step foot in the NBA. While Curry might have the same high-flying ability as some of the other star players in the league, there's no denying that the talented guard has transformed the way that basketball is played today.

After making a name for himself in college at Davidson as a strong outside shooter, Steph Curry has gone on to become one of the greatest shooters that the NBA has ever seen. A lethal weapon from beyond three-point range, there's no denying that Curry has made the three-point shot more desirable than ever. That is especially when it comes to NBA organizations looking to add shooting to their roster.

In a recent episode of The Ringer's "Book of Basketball 2.0" podcast, former NBA veteran Mychal Thompson, the father of Warriors star Klay Thompson, went on to praise Curry, saying that he has changed the way that shooters are viewed in the modern NBA.

"When you look at Reggie Miller's career, I think he shot maybe four threes a game. I believe that's what his average were, now guys shoot that in a quarter, before the quarter is over because the game has changed so much.

"The game went from finding the next came Hakeem, to finding the next Shaq, to finding the next Steph and Klay, and Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard guys who can knock down consistent shots from 30 to 35 feet with ease."

Steph Curry continues to buzz with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry eyes a return to the team

As Steph Curry continues to impress throughout his illustrious career, there's no argument that his impact on the modern NBA is everlasting. After a league that looked to once be slowly trying to find players that could make an impact from the outside, Curry has transformed into one of the deadliest shooters in the league.

It's had an impact on the way that the game is played not only in the NBA, but in multiple levels of basketball as well. The three-point shot has become a more desirable way to score and many can point at Curry's dominance as an outside shooter for being the reason why.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. https://t.co/RrA4c8VsYV

With the NBA Playoffs getting set to get underway soon, basketball fans around the world will be watching closely to see what Curry can do as the Golden State Warriors prepare for their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Curry has yet to return to the team since injuring his ankle in March, but expectations are that the lethal shooter is nearing a return to the court.

