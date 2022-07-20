"The "GOAT" is always looking for a scapegoat" - Skip Bayless accuses LeBron James of using Russell Westbrook as the fall guy for Lakers' troubles

Skip Bayless took a shot at LeBron James, accusing the star of throwing Russell Westbrook under the bus for the Lakers' failures. Considering the recent Instagram interaction with Dennis Schroder, Bayless suggested that the star had his next "scapegoat" in mind.

After several rumors suggested that James was making sure the Lakers would trade Westbrook, a report by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes suggested otherwise.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron, Russ and AD “huddled up on a phone conversation” amid recent uncertainty and are “vowing to make it work,” per @ChrisBHaynes LeBron, Russ and AD “huddled up on a phone conversation” amid recent uncertainty and are “vowing to make it work,” per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/dTDVyosj2f

While the LA Lakers trio is working to team up for another season, a recent interaction grabbed Bayless' attention. On Instagram, LeBron James was seen exchanging comments with former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.

Daniel Starkand @DStarkand The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… https://t.co/OPkMV82ec5

With suspicion of the two teaming up to run it back, Skip Bayless tweeted saying:

"The "GOAT" is always looking for a scapegoat. That was a big reason he pursued Westbrook. Now he's be open to running it back with Dennis Schroder??? If things go south, he knows exactly who'd get the blame from Laker Nation. Crafty brilliance."

Bayless suggested James push Schroder under the bus like he did Westbrook.

Before the start of last season, several fans believed that Russell Westbrook would be an upgrade over Schroder.

Dennis Schroder hints at a reunion with LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder passes the ball into the front court

Dennis Schroder was part of the LA Lakers roster in the 2020-21 season. Brought in as the starting point guard, Schroder underperformed for the team.

The guard averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in a Lakers uniform. While these statistics are solid, Schroder received criticism due to his poor fit in the system.

However, his most significant moment with the Lakers came off the court. Schroder was due to sign an $84 million contract extension, but he turned it down to test free agency.

Schroder's decision cost him. He didn't find the market he wanted, settling for a $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

Schroder finds himself a free agent this season. With no teams reportedly pursuing the guard, the Lakers could offer a contract to Schroder.

NBA @NBA Dennis Schroder's on-ball pressure sets the tone for the Lakers' top-ranked defense! #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure analyzes the impact of Schroder's intensity at the top of LA's defense. Watch the Lakers take on the Nuggets tonight at 10:00pm on ESPN! Dennis Schroder's on-ball pressure sets the tone for the Lakers' top-ranked defense! #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure analyzes the impact of Schroder's intensity at the top of LA's defense. Watch the Lakers take on the Nuggets tonight at 10:00pm on ESPN! https://t.co/VALAHZGvUq

However, the Lakers will only be able to extend a vet minimum offer.

