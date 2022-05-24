"Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert & Deandre Ayton were not" - Nick Wright outlines the main factor behind Golden State Warriors' dominance over Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors have experimented with their starting lineup throughout the playoffs and seem to have analyzed their opponents really well.

Going up against an offensively strong team in the Dallas Mavericks, reducing the impact of Luka Doncic is crucial to their success – and Steve Kerr seems to have found the answer.

Apart from their old superstars, the two players that have taken the spotlight for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals are Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins.

While Andrew Wiggins has been the go-to guy to defend Luka Doncic, Looney’s presence has proven to be pivotal against a team that plays small.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert & Deandre Ayton were not: punish Dallas for going small. Andrew Wiggins has been efficient on offense & a bulldog on defense. I didn't anticipate those 2 averaging a combined 35-17-7. That's why GSW is up 3-0." — @getnickwright "Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert & Deandre Ayton were not: punish Dallas for going small. Andrew Wiggins has been efficient on offense & a bulldog on defense. I didn't anticipate those 2 averaging a combined 35-17-7. That's why GSW is up 3-0." — @getnickwright https://t.co/6MQpJ2Lv91

Nick Wright of “First Things First” pointed out two players that have been the differentials between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors by saying:

“Why have the Warriors won all three games? - It’s two people. Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton were not – punish the Mavs for playing small.

“And then the one that really hurts me. Because this is the guy that I’ve been critical of.

"This is the guy that when the Warriors traded for him, I said he was going to prevent them from ever making another NBA Finals, cause I thought the trade was so dumb, and now I look so dumb – Andrew Wiggins.”

Both Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins have flourished in the Mavericks series, doing an efficient job on both ends. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have matched their expectations, considering the wealth of experience under their belt, but no one predicted Looney or Wiggins would be this important.

Kevon Looney has averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists – while being someone who can slow down Luka Doncic on switches. Out of his rebounding numbers, 3.7 rebounds per game have come from the offensive glass – helping the Golden State Warriors generate quick offense.

Using a minimum of 15 FG made, the only player to shoot a higher percentage through the first three games of a conference finals is Phil Jackson in 1973 (16-20, 80.0%). The @warriors Kevon Looney is shooting 18-23 (78.3%) from the field in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.Using a minimum of 15 FG made, the only player to shoot a higher percentage through the first three games of a conference finals is Phil Jackson in 1973 (16-20, 80.0%). The @warriors Kevon Looney is shooting 18-23 (78.3%) from the field in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.Using a minimum of 15 FG made, the only player to shoot a higher percentage through the first three games of a conference finals is Phil Jackson in 1973 (16-20, 80.0%). https://t.co/OZihyBuvfo

Even in the Memphis Grizzlies series, when he was called up to the starting lineup in the close-out game – Kevon Looney grabbed 22 boards, including 11 on the offensive end.

Andrew Wiggins has been a crucial piece for the Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic proved to be the Phoenix Suns’ biggest problem. The Suns crashed out of the playoffs in the second-round – after winning the conference finals last year.

Steve Kerr understands the importance of having a plan to limit Doncic’s impact and Andrew Wiggins has been up to the task.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT ANDREW WIGGINS OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 ANDREW WIGGINS OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 https://t.co/QFGE5IRn4D

Nick Wright recognized Wiggins’ impact on the Dallas Mavericks series, as he said:

“He’s [Wiggins] been efficient on offense, he’s been a bull-dog on defense. That dunk on Luka’s head, you know, is just an added bonus.

“So, that’s what I think I got most wrong, was that those two guys [Looney and Wiggins] would dominate their roles the way they have – and that’s why the Warriors are up 3-0.”

Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors' second-highest scorer, behind Curry, averaging 20.7 points in the series – along with seven rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Although he doesn’t have many steals or blocks, his defense of Doncic has made it harder for the Mavericks to get going. The Golden State Warriors are up 3-0, with a chance to complete a sweep on the road on Tuesday.

Edited by Adam Dickson