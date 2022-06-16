"The Golden State Warriors are going to send them home in tears... Steph Curry will bounce back" - Chris Broussard emphatically backs Dubs for Game 6 while outlining the reasons for the same

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of winning the NBA Finals. With excitement being the tone, Chris Broussard expressed the reasons behind his pick for Game 6.

The Warriors have a golden opportunity to end the series in Game 6. The Dubs could go on to win their fourth title in eight years with a win in Boston.

Being so close to the end of the season, the panel of First Things First gathered to discuss the potential outcome of Game 6.

While Chris Broussard mentioned that he was the only one rooting for the Dubs on the panel, he also had his doubts with the team. He said:

"I told you guys before this series Golden State in 7. And I have been saying this week, that while my heart would like the Warriors to close it out tonight in Game 6, my head is saying Celtics."

However, Broussard almost immediately turned this doubt around when he continued:

"But my head's been thinking a lot recently. And I'm here to tell you today, that my head has come to agree with my heart. The Warriors end it tonight!"

Chris Broussard went on to point out the issues with the Boston Celtics playing at home. With a 6-5 record at TD Garden, the Celtics aren't as strong a unit on their home turf.

However, the segment didn't end at this. Broussard went on to highlight the major reasons why the Warriors would win as well. He said:

"The Golden State Warriors are going to send them home in tears. Because Steph Curry will bounce back from the only playoff game he's ever had where he missed the three-pointer.

"Game 6 Klay will show up. His two highest playoff scoring games ever came in Game 6's. He shoots 49% from three in his playoff career in Game 6's. Last Game 6, he dropped 30 on the Memphis Grizzlies."

Chris Broussard also emphasized that Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins would play well in Game 6. All-in-all, Broussard seemed beyond confident that the Golden State Warriors would run away with the series in Game 6.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Warriors end it tonight. ... The Golden State Warriors are going to send the Celtics home in tears. Steph will bounce back. Game 6 Klay will show up. Draymond will continue to play well & Wiggins will continue to shame his No. 1 hater." — @Chris_Broussard "The Warriors end it tonight. ... The Golden State Warriors are going to send the Celtics home in tears. Steph will bounce back. Game 6 Klay will show up. Draymond will continue to play well & Wiggins will continue to shame his No. 1 hater." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/iN6q6bMYHs

Will Chris Broussard's prediction come true for the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry reacts to a play

The Golden State Warriors have battled through some unfavorable odds to get to this spot in the Finals. With a 29% chance of winning it all at the start of the Finals, the Warriors are now one win away from glory.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Heading into Game 5, the Celtics still are favored to beat the Warriors in the #NBAFinals , according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index Heading into Game 5, the Celtics still are favored to beat the Warriors in the #NBAFinals, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index 📝 https://t.co/a07lRrW3rb

But can they do this in Boston?

While there are several factors that could hinder their chances, the Dubs find themselves in a great position. With momentum from winning two games in a row and securing a road win early in the series, Golden State seem unstoppable.

Additionally, as Chris Broussard mentioned, the Warriors also enjoy having two players who are on the verge of a noteworthy performance in Game 6. Klay Thompson, who has a penchant for being a top-notch performer in these situations, is due to shine.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 Klay Thompson's Greatest Game 6 Performances



Game 6 vs Thunder - 41 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL on 45% FG and 61% 3PT



Game 6 vs Rockets - 35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL, on 56% FG and 64% 3PT



Game 6 vs Grizzlies - 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK on 50% FG and 57% 3PT



Game 6 Klay!!!! Klay Thompson's Greatest Game 6 Performances Game 6 vs Thunder - 41 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL on 45% FG and 61% 3PTGame 6 vs Rockets - 35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL, on 56% FG and 64% 3PTGame 6 vs Grizzlies - 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK on 50% FG and 57% 3PTGame 6 Klay!!!! https://t.co/C8MCRZazKD

More importantly, Steph Curry, who is coming off one of the worst three-point shooting nights of his career, is due to erupt in Game 6.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green on Steph Curry: "He was 0-for-9 from 3. He's gonna be livid going into Game 6. That's exactly what we need." Draymond Green on Steph Curry: "He was 0-for-9 from 3. He's gonna be livid going into Game 6. That's exactly what we need."

Pairing this with the sustained excellence of Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors have everything within their realm of control. With the chance to win it all, Game 6 is the Warriors' game to lose.

