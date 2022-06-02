"The Golden State Warriors, with Klay, with Steph, with the evolution of Jordan Poole, will not win the championship" - Stephen A. Smith points out the X-factor for Dubs ahead of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have revived their dynasty with their sixth NBA Finals stint in the last eight years. With a healthy lineup and the emergence of a young supporting cast, the Dubs could add another Larry O’Brien trophy to their collection.

Most basketball fans and analysts consider the Golden State Warriors to be the favorites against the young Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors’ firepower, championship DNA and defense could be overwhelming for the Eastern Conference champions, who haven't been to the finals since 2010.

Stephen A. Smith was cautious when discussing Golden State’s chances, naming an X-factor that could sway the entire series in the San Francisco-based outfit's favor:

“I'm gonna tell you who the key to this series is going to be, who changes everything. Wiggins, he's got to show up.

"The Golden State Warriors, with Klay, with Steph, with the evolution of Jordan Poole, will not win the championship if Andrew Wiggins does not show up."

The veteran ESPN analyst continued:

"The Andrew Wiggins that we saw in the series against Dallas? That’s the guy that has to show up against Boston."

Andrew Wiggins, who has had a ho-hum past few months since the All-Star break, has shown in the postseason just how important he can be.

The series against the Dallas Mavericks highlighted everything head coach Steve Kerr has been raving about since they acquired the 26-year-old forward.

The Washington Post @washingtonpost

wapo.st/3LZcIKy Analysis: Andrew Wiggins has gone from draft disappointment to Finals X-factor Analysis: Andrew Wiggins has gone from draft disappointment to Finals X-factorwapo.st/3LZcIKy

The first-time All-Star’s versatility, defense and shotmaking have been invaluable in the Warriors’ postseason campaign.

Wiggins took the thankless job of shadowing Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic the entire 94 feet of the court. While Doncic’s brilliance was undeniable, Wiggins’ dogged physicality and defense disrupted Dallas’ offensive sets due to his job on the Slovenian.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins defending Luka Doncic:



“I thought Wiggs was fantastic… He did a fantastic job. Wiggs is just a huge part of our defense and our team.” Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins defending Luka Doncic: “I thought Wiggs was fantastic… He did a fantastic job. Wiggs is just a huge part of our defense and our team.”

Awaiting Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors' defense in the NBA Finals will be the Boston Celtics’ best player Jayson Tatum.

The Bay Area team’s defense on Tatum could determine how the championship series ends. Wiggins will have the unenviable task of slowing another elite scorer that has been a problem to defend.

The Golden State Warriors will need more than Andrew Wiggins to contain Jayson Tatum

Golden State will have several defenders who will take turns in trying to contain Boston star Jayson Tatum.

Like they did against Luka Doncic, the Golden State Warriors will throw different bodies and varied defensive strategies against Jayson Tatum.

Klay Thompson will have his turn on the Boston Celtics scoring machine, as will Gary Payton II if he’s cleared to play.

Unlike Doncic, though, Tatum isn’t slow and will not overwhelm defenders with physicality and antics the way the Mavericks All-Star often does.

JT can punish defenders with his athleticism, drives to the basket and a nearly unstoppable step-back jump shot.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24



6:12

5 PTS

1/7 FG

1/6 3PT

1 Turnover



Wiggins is going to mostly be guarding Tatum in the Finals Jayson Tatum when Guarded by Andrew Wiggins this season:6:125 PTS1/7 FG1/6 3PT1 TurnoverWiggins is going to mostly be guarding Tatum in the Finals Jayson Tatum when Guarded by Andrew Wiggins this season: 6:125 PTS1/7 FG1/6 3PT1 TurnoverWiggins is going to mostly be guarding Tatum in the Finals 👀 https://t.co/1TW9uV4pnk

Stephen A. Smith’s X-factor could be the toast of the series if he manages to keep Tatum’s damage to a minimum and performs as expected on offense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far