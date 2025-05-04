“The gorilla wins for sure”: James Harden’s lackluster effort in Game 7 draws ire and satire from fans

James Harden delivered another underwhelming playoff showing as the LA Clippers exited the postseason in the first round, falling 120-101 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Saturday. The former MVP, long criticized for falling short in the playoffs, once again gave fans a glimpse of that familiar version.
Harden posted just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting across 35 minutes and registered a minus-29 rating. While he dished out 13 assists and grabbed five rebounds, his overall impact was short of what’s expected in a win-or-go-home matchup.
Fans flooded social media with jokes about Harden, including a jab referencing the viral debate about one gorilla versus 100 men.
“The gorilla wins for sure if one of the 100 dudes is James Harden,” one said.
“Can't believe I fell for playoff James harden again. Thought clippers had this series,” another commented.
“CLASSIC HARDEN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said, posting stats of Harden in Game 7s.
Following the defeat, Harden holds a 3-4 record in Game 7s, averaging 19.2 points and 7.9 assists, shooting just 35.5% overall and 23.2% from deep.
He has had some standout moments in elimination games, especially with the Rockets, but also several low points — like in 2023 with the Sixers, when he scored just nine points, and now this loss to Denver, which made him the first player to drop a Game 7 with four different franchises.
“If there’s a Hall of Fame for coming up short when it matters most? They already hangin’ the beard in bronze,” one said.
“Don’t you ever mention James Harden in the same conversation with DWade ever again in your life,” another said.
“James Harden is the most consistent player we’ve seen,” another quipped.
James Harden, Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers crash out of playoffs
The LA Clippers held a slim five-point edge after the opening quarter, 26-21, but the Denver Nuggets caught fire, dominating the second and third frames by 16 points each to bury the Clippers in a deficit they couldn’t recover from.
Nikola Jokic flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun chipped in 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook each added 16, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 to the effort.
For the Clippers, only Kawhi Leonard cracked the 20-point barrier with 22, as Ivica Zubac added a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Nuggets won’t get much time to rest, with Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the top-seeded OKC Thunder tipping off on Monday.
As for the Clippers, they head into yet another offseason filled with uncertainty and looming questions about the future with their star duo.
