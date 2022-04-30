“The greatest clutch shot I have ever witnessed” - Skip Bayless says Ray Allen’s famous shot vs Spurs is the worst moment of his sports life

Ray Allen's dagger three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals saved the Miami Heat's season. TV personality Skip Bayless has now revealed that it remains the worst moment of his sports life.

The shot sent the game into overtime, which ended in favor of LeBron James' Miami as they forced Game 7.

On "The Skip Bayless Show" presented by Fox, the sports analyst talked about Allen's shot and how it affected him.

"The Ray Allen [shot] that beat my Spurs, Game 6, which should have been the closeout game in the 2013 finals is simply the worst moment of my sports life. By far, maybe times a 100, the worst moment of my sports life."

Skip talked about how he got introduced to the jinx that night. He claimed that he knew things would go wrong after his then-girlfriend called at halftime and screamed, "We won!" After recounting that harrowing moment, he continued:

"LeBron LeBricked what would have been a tieing three, he LeBricked it so badly it was a long rebound out to Chris Bosh. Why Tim Duncan wasn't in the game? Don't get me started, Greg Popovich, but he was not."

Bayless added:

"Chris Bosh easily tracked down the long rebound, and deftly kicked it into the corner to one Ray Allen, who somehow managed to get both feet, as opposed to Kevin Durant, both feet behind the three-point line from the deep corner."

He went on to state:

"He (Allen) simply made the greatest clutch shot I have ever witnessed. He ripped it as cleanly as you can rip it. He didn't knock it down, he just swished it. It was a thing of beauty, it was an art form shot. That shot me and my Spurs right in the heart."

Although the Heat won the title in 2013, the Spurs came for revenge in 2014, and they got it. They won the series 4-1, with Kawhi Leonard being named the NBA Finals MVP.

Ray Allen was the all-time three-point leader for 10 years before Steph Curry set a new record in 2021

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors interacts with Reggie Miller and Ray Allen

On February 10, 2011, Ray Allen surpassed Reggie Miller on the all-time three-point leaderboard. Miller retired in 2005 with 2,560 made three-pointers, and Allen set a new record six years later.

Although Golden State superstar Steph Curry is seen as the greatest three-point shooter in basketball history, he needed this record to prove beyond all doubt. On December 15 at Madison Square Garden, Steph set a new record for three-pointers made in the regular season, surpassing Allen's 2,973.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Rewriting the history books.



Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time 3-point leader! Rewriting the history books.Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time 3-point leader! https://t.co/SUOBWZdAbF

In his 18-year career, Allen won two NBA championships, made ten All-Star appearances, and was also a part of the NBA 75 Anniversary Team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra