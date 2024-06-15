Jayson Tatum has found himself at the center of criticism after the Dallas Mavericks forced Game 5 after winning Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Mavericks put up a spectacular defensive display and secured the victory (122-84) with the third-highest margin in an NBA final.

Tatum on the other hand has been experiencing performance drops with each passing game in the series. His Game 4 performance was the worst of all the four games in the series. The fans were not forgiving of this mediocre delivery by Tatum and ridiculed him for his shortcomings.

One fan labeled the Celtics guard as the greatest choker in the league.

"Dude really is the greatest Finals choker of all time."

Other fans joined the fray and trolled Tatum for his abysmal display.

"This guy is so lucky Brad Steven gave him as much back up for when he chokes," @JoshSmithBurner said.

"Jayson Tatum is tremendously overrated," @CryptidPolitics said.

While most of the fans ridiculed Tatum, some fans stood as his defensive wall and supported him.

"Nobody cares, he's gonna be a champion," @MavsFelicidade said.

"Cool story, still gonna be a champion this year." @DaleY37178 said.

With his underwhelming performance, Tatum became the only player in NBA history to have a negative +/- of -30 or even worse in multiple NBA finals games.

Jayson Tatum stays positive for Game 5 after Game 4 loss

Jayson Tatum attended a post-game conference after the Celtics failed to close the series giving the Mavericks another chance to make a possible comeback. Although this was an unwanted loss for the Celtics, it was not enough to waver Tatum's determination. He had a positive outlook when asked about Game 5 and the atmosphere at the TD Garden.

"I think it's gonna be as loud as it's ever been in my seven years of being a Celtic," Tatum said. "I'm excited to go back home, celebrate Father's day on Sunday and then compete for a championship on Monday. So it should be a lot of fun."

The Boston Celtics will return to the TD Garden to face the Mavericks for Game 5. They still have a big advantage over the Mavs and need to win only one game to become champions. Game 5 tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be nationally telecasted on the ABC Network.