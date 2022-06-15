"The guy hasn't had a bad season in his career" - JJ Redick believes LeBron James is not finished winning championships

LeBron James has won four NBA championships in his career so far. With the future of the LA Lakers looking far more rosy, some people believe James might not win another championship. However, JJ Redick of ESPN thinks otherwise, reckoning that "The King" is still capable of winning titles before retiring.

Redick was a guest on "This Just In" with Max Kellerman and Amar'e Stoudemire. The trio discussed John Salley's comments about James winning at least two more championships. Salley went on to compare James with NFL legend Tom Brady for his winning mentality.

"I'm a huge Tom Brady fan, and they were thinking the same thing about Tom Brady," Salley said. "And I think just him having four championships is not enough. I think he will win at least two more championships."

Redick agreed with Salley's comments about James and did not want to count out James because of his dedication to his craft. The ESPN analyst and former NBA player pointed out the James has never had a poor season in his 19-year career.

"I would never count LeBron out," Redick said. "He's shown a level of sustained individual greatness that I don't if we've ever seen in this sport before. The guy literally hasn't had a bad season in his career, and he's doing that now at age 37."

Redick added that James' comparisons to Brady is unfair, as it's tougher to build a championship team in the NBA. Redick noted that the Lakers do not have a lot of options, while teams in the NFL can build their offensive and defensive lines.

LeBron James is in final year of his current deal with LA Lakers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James will enter the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers next season.

James is eligible to sign a two-year extension on August 4, but is not in a hurry to do so, as per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Pincus cited several executives who believe James would take his time with his decision.

"The Lakers are stuck without a commitment from James, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season," Pincus wrote. "Competing executives and agents do not expect the team to get clarity from James ahead of the draft and free agency."

According to Pincus, James could make things easier by verbally committing to signing an extension with the Lakers. However, the Lakers have a very tough offseason ahead, and James might be observing the upcoming moves by the front office.

The Lakers have a new coach in Darvin Ham, but it appears they are going to be stuck with Russell Westbrook. Anthony Davis also recently made headlines for not shooting a basketball during his vacation. The offseason has not officially started, but the Lakers are already the talk of the town.

