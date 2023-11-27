"The guy is cold-blooded": Frank Vogel in awe of Devin Booker's game-winner

Devin Booker came up clutch for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night when they beat the New York Knicks 116-113. In the final second of the fourth quarter, the scores were tied at 113-113 before Booker knocked down a huge three-point bomb to seal the Suns' victory. Despite being heavily defended by his opponents, there was no stopping his clutch gene, and Suns coach Frank Vogel thinks so as well.

Vogel opened up about Booker during the post-game preference. He said he anticipated that the Knicks would be double-teaming Booker, especially since Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal aren't around. However, despite New York's efforts to stop him, D-Book still came up clutch and Vogel had nothing but praise for his star shooting guard.

"We knew that with [Kevin Durant] out, they were going to double-team [Booker] a lot," Vogel said. "It's Devin Booker, man. The guy is cold-blooded. Big time shot."

Devin Booker breaks New York fans' hearts

The New York Knicks clashed with the Phoenix Suns in an intense showdown on Sunday, culminating in a tightly contested game where the Suns clinched victory 116-113, primarily with Devin Booker sealing the deal in the final quarter.

Booker stood out as the best player, delivering an impressive double-double performance, tallying 28 points alongside 11 assists. Eric Gordon also contributed significantly with 25 points. Yet, it was Booker's decisive play in the clutch moment that ultimately secured the Suns' win.

Meanwhile, the Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, fought hard to stage a comeback. Brunson showcased an exceptional performance for New York, amassing 35 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Randle also made a considerable contribution with 28 points and five rebounds. Despite their efforts, the Knicks fell short against Phoenix as Booker's pivotal play ensured the victory for the Suns.

Given how the Suns have performed despite being incomplete for the majority of the time, it appears that Booker is more than capable of carrying the team on his back even without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. This indicates that Phoenix will become an even deadlier side if the 'Big 3' constantly find themselves playing together in the near future.