"The guys that they got this offseason are the antithesis of what they got last year" - NBA analyst fears the LA Lakers might miss the playoffs in upcoming season

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers were one of the heavy favorites to capture the title. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and several former All-Stars, there was even talk that they could eclipse the 73-9 record of the Golden State Warriors. However, the Lakers missed the play-in tournament. Consequently, expectations have been considerably lowered for next season.
NBA analyst Jason McIntyre found it painful to admit that LA may not make it into the postseason once again:
“I think the Lakers missing the playoffs is probably more likely as much as it pains me to say. Obviously, the Russell Westbrook, AD, LeBron pairing does not work. And the way that the roster sits currently, they are in desperate need of shooting.
“The guys that they got this offseason are the antithesis of what they got last year. ... The guys they got now, younger, more athletic, much better defensively, but I don’t think any of them has a reputation as being a shooter. If this roster rolls into opening night as is, I think the Lakers might miss the playoffs.”
It has been well-chronicled how the Lakers have been trying to trade Russell Westbrook. He has been a poor fit around James and AD. If the team runs it back with the same Big 3, there could be a repeat of last season’s failure.
The free agent signings could solve the team’s seeming lack of effort and hustle, particularly on defense. However, outside shooting, a weakness last season, remains a question mark. The team shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd in the league.
Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr. aren’t exactly going to put pressure on opponents' perimeter defense. With holdovers Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers’ offense could continue to struggle.
To return to the postseason, the Lakers will rely on the oft-injured AD and James, who will be playing his 20th season.
Next year’s February trade deadline could be crucial for the LA Lakers
The infusion of youth will be vital for the LA Lakers next season. They were the oldest team in the NBA last year, and it showed, especially in back-to-back games.
Shooting is the biggest target for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook will be in the final year of his contract, so moving him could be easier. Some players who aren’t available this offseason could be in February.
If the LA Lakers are in contention for the play-in, expect them to make significant deadline moves to reinforce their playoff hopes. Shooters like Buddy Hield, who the Lakers have coveted for a long time, could give them a new dimension on offense.