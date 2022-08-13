"The hatred, the racism, the adversity, facing it his entire life, and especially during his playing days" - Steph Curry reflects on the legacy left by the late Bill Russell

Steph Curry was one of many NBA personalities who mourned the loss of Bill Russell two weeks ago. Curry paid tribute to the late Boston Celtics great on social media. The two also seemed to have a great relationship off the court, with Russell often sharing posts about the Golden State Warriors superstar on Twitter.

In an interview with Rayna Reid Rayford of Essence, Curry opened up about the legacy left by the 11-time NBA champion. He pointed out Russell's impact on and off the court, especially the things he had to endure throughout his life. Russell not only paved the way for players, but helped build the league.

"Neither one of us is sitting here if he didn't do what he did in his career," Curry said. "Not just because of what he did in basketball, but in terms of the times that he played in. The hatred, the racism, the adversity, facing it his entire life, and especially during his playing days."

"Had he not been the man that he was and pushed through everything he had to, I don't know if the NBA is in the space it is. It had trickle down effects to the rest of the basketball world. So, we're all eternally grateful for who he is and was, what he meant to the game, and what he meant to society."

Russell was not present when Curry won his first ever NBA Finals MVP award, which was named after the Celtics great. Nevertheless, Russell posted a video message on Twitter congratulating Curry and the Warriors.

"Steph, congratulations on your first Bill Russell MVP award," Russell said. "I wish I could be there to give you the award myself, but I'm glad I can share this message to you regardless. You're a great person and player. Congratulations to you and your team. Have fun."

Bill Russell's No. 6 to be retired by all 30 NBA teams

Bill Russell received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom in 2011.

The NBA and NPBA announced on Thursday that Bill Russell's No. 6 will never be issued by any of the 30 teams ever again. The number will be retired league-wide to honor the legacy and contributions of the legendary player. Russell was the first player in NBA history to get his number retired by all 30 teams.

"Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized."

NBA Communications @NBAPR



Full release: The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.Full release: on.nba.com/3doE2pZ The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.Full release: on.nba.com/3doE2pZ https://t.co/LdXT4Mf8W7

Russell was an 11-time All-Star and a five-time NBA MVP. He's considered one of the greatest players in the history of the league. However, his impact was felt more off the court. Russell was a huge part of the civil rights movement, fighting against racism and discrimination way before the movement even started.

