"The Heat should just blow it up" - NBA fans massacre the Miami Heat after an embarrassing home loss to the Hawks in the play-in game

The Atlanta Hawks are heading into the playoffs after beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game. Trae Young stepped up his game as he led the Hawks to victory by adding 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. It was an upset that not many were expecting, especially considering that the trio of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry put up efficient performances.

Lowry had 33 points, Herro put up 26 points, and Butler scored 21 points. Looking at the stats alone, it appeared that the Miami Heat were supposed to win the game. However, it was clear on Tuesday that the Atlanta Hawks were a more cohesive unit. NBA fans are obviously disappointed with the outcome and are now ripping the Heat on social media:

@verynicegent tweeted: "The Heat should just blow it up"

The Miami Heat's embarrassing loss has NBA fans making fun of them

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat were the favorites to win the first game of the Play-In Tournament. However, things didn't turn out the way they were expected to. Despite their trio coming up with big buckets, the Heat seemed out of sync and didn't put in the same effort as the Atlanta Hawks did on Tuesday. Their lack of teamwork and defensive efforts led to Miami's demise.

NBA fans are now making fun of the Heat for missing out on what should've been an easy win for the team. Here's what some fans had to say:

@Jack473836 tweeted: "Playoff Jimmy went crazy tn. - 31.5 FG% - 0% 3PT - -10 rating - 2 turnovers - 3 different hairstyles. Scary Hours"

@harry__hawk tweeted: "Heat are washed"

@Enzonastyy tweeted: "Heat got pooped on by Jalen Johnson"

@Bilaldinho10_ tweeted: "I feel bad for Kyle Lowry, having a monster game with no help from his team."

@WhatSeperatesU tweeted: "Jimmy butler getting out scored by role players in playoffs… whats new?"

@MicahLangston_ tweeted: "Miami Foul Merchants took a fat L you love to see it"

@ihateredd_ tweeted: "Herro nd Bam are shanghai newest recruits"

@Basilis011 tweeted: "And this is what you get when you disrespect trae young like that. It is what it is."

