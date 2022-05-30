"The Heat lost that game a thousand ways before Jimmy Butler's late missed three" - Skip Bayless believes Miami Heat didn't "deserve" to be in the game against Boston late in the contest

Jimmy Butler missed a potential go-ahead three-pointer that could have changed the result of Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Sunday. Butler’s failed attempt allowed the Celtics to keep their cushion and eventually punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Miami, who trailed the entire way, launched a searing 9-0 run after Max Strus’ three-point bomb. The Heat rebounded a Celtics miss and had Butler primed for the biggest shot of the game as the All-Star raced down court. Instead of driving against the backpedaling Al Horford, however, “Jimmy Buckets” rose up for a big-time three.

Right before the game ended, The Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless promptly posted his take on the game:

“Unfortunately, the Heat lost that game a thousand ways before Jimmy Butler’s late missed three. Yes, they showed grit and guts to battle back … but they did not deserve to be even in that game.”

The Boston Celtics were looking to put a stranglehold on the match with about two minutes left in Game 7. Instead of keeping the pressure on the Miami Heat, the Celtics tried to simply milk the clock, which they have struggled to do in the playoffs this year.

Almost every Boston possession ended with Marcus Smart hoisting a three-point shot with the shot clock winding down. The Celtics’ offense suddenly became stagnant and flipped all the momentum to the desperate Miami Heat team.

Jimmy Butler’s miss doused cold water at the Miami Heat rally and allowed the Boston Celtics to regain their composure and hold the lead for a 96-100 win.

Besides the Celtics' inability to finish strong, Skip Bayless didn’t think the Heat deserved to be in that game as they were horrible on offense.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo accounted for 62.5% of the Miami Heat offense. Butler had 35 points, while Adebayo had 25 points.

Miami made only six of 30 three-point shots and were almost just as inept at stopping Boston’s transition offense. The Heat stalled on offense not just because they missed some shots but also due to the Celtics’ unforgiving defense.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat need another playmaker who can create his own shots

A healthy Tyler Herro would have been an invaluable part of Jimmy Butler's supporting cast.

Tyler Herro’s absence played a big part in the Miami Heat’s loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year awardee provided the team with both playmaking and the ability to get a shot off screens and off the dribble.

Without Herro in the last four games, Miami’s half-court offense bled for points. They needed Jimmy Butler to play Superman in two of their wins in the series.

Jimmy Butler played all 48 minutes tonight.

Gave his all.



Gave his all. Jimmy Butler played all 48 minutes tonight.Gave his all. https://t.co/NVbI7qj1xI

Kyle Lowry’s playmaking is still quite good, but he can no longer get by people and consistently put pressure on any defense. It didn’t help that he was battling a hamstring injury against the Boston Celtics.

Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports "Next year we're gonna be back in the same situation. And we are gonna get it done." -- Jimmy Butler "Next year we're gonna be back in the same situation. And we are gonna get it done." -- Jimmy Butler

Miami has proven that it is still a force to contend with in the NBA. If the Heat can give Butler a better supporting cast, they should be tough to beat again next season.

