"The heat tricked us" - NBA fans are hyped as Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics force a Game 6

Jayson Tatum's sizzling first quarter set the tone for the Boston Celtics' 110-97 drubbing of the Miami Heat in Game 5. Boston has now won back-to-back games and cut Miami's lead in the Eastern Conference finals to 3-2.
The Boston Celtics continued right where they left off in Game 4 with another scintillating display from deep in Game 5. Boston was 8-15 in 3-pointers in the first quarter. It was a big reason why they led 35-20 heading into the second period.
Tatum waxed hot early on, scoring 12 of his 21 points to set the Celtics' aggressive tone in the first quarter. Derrick White also came out on fire, scoring 11 points on 4-5 shooting, including 3-3 from 3-point distance.
The Boston Celtics displayed none of the uncertainty and timidness that seemingly consumed them to stumble in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden. Boston executed their game plan to near perfection on both ends of the floor tonight.
Jaylen Brown, who has received a ton of flak for his terrible shooting throughout the series, came alive. He had 15 points in the first half after making 6-11 shots, including 3-5 from deep.
Only Al Horford in the Celtics' starting unit didn't hit at least 10 points heading into the half-time break. The C's were firmly in control after the first 24 minutes of the game.
The much-maligned Celtics defense also held Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler in check. "Jimmy Buckets" finished the night with 14 points, the lowest in the playoffs, to go with his five rebounds and five assists.
Miami also missed starting point guard Gabe Vincent due to a sprained left ankle. The Heat's Game 5 loss only emphasized how much they've relied on the former undrafted player on both ends of the floor.
The series will now go back to South Beach on Saturday for Game 6.
Jayson Tatum made the Boston Celtics better with his passing
Jayson Tatum is best known as one of the NBA's elite scorers. He is a versatile wing who can put up buckets on almost any part of the floor. Tatum's 51-point output in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers and his 33 points against Miami in Game 4 were reminders of that.
Tonight, the Heat defense was determined not to let him go off. The All-Star forward's 25-point second half in the previous game made him Miami's defensive focus.
Despite all the attention on him, Tatum still scored 12 points in the first quarter to lead the Boston Celtics' aggressive attack. From there, he started to punish Miami's defense with his passing.
The box score shows 11 assists for the Celtics superstar but he had several "hockey" assists that opened opportunities for his teammates.
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White were the usual beneficiaries of his smart and accurate passing.
The Celtics will hope to take the momentum and force a deciding Game 7.
