"The heat tricked us" - NBA fans are hyped as Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics force a Game 6

Jayson Tatum's sizzling first quarter set the tone for the Boston Celtics' 110-97 drubbing of the Miami Heat in Game 5. Boston has now won back-to-back games and cut Miami's lead in the Eastern Conference finals to 3-2.

NBA fans quickly sent in their thoughts after the game:

"The heat tricked us"

Myles @myleshurrell @TheHoopCentral Haywood Highsmith outscoring Jimmy Butler in a playoff game @TheHoopCentral Haywood Highsmith outscoring Jimmy Butler in a playoff game https://t.co/LPAuH2L1b7

JA @JA_122k @TheHoopCentral Tatum has forced Game 6 while down 3-0 something LeBrick COULD NOT. Safe to say Tatum>>>>>>>>LeBald @TheHoopCentral Tatum has forced Game 6 while down 3-0 something LeBrick COULD NOT. Safe to say Tatum>>>>>>>>LeBald

TheHomieJoker🃏 @TheHomieJoker @TheNBACentral The Miami Heat trying to finish off the Celtics @TheNBACentral The Miami Heat trying to finish off the Celtics https://t.co/qSgDgvXX6v

Skylar Forrest @SkylarForrest13 Butler shouldn't have been so cocky @TheHoopCentral Heat about to blow a 3-0 leadButler shouldn't have been so cocky @TheHoopCentral Heat about to blow a 3-0 lead😭 Butler shouldn't have been so cocky

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL @TheNBACentral Bam and Jimmy when you ask them to capitalize on a 0-3 series lead: @TheNBACentral Bam and Jimmy when you ask them to capitalize on a 0-3 series lead: https://t.co/6A8mZDiV9E

Jack Vincennes @afcdaayneer @TheNBACentral I got called a casual when I said Tatum the best player in the series 🤣🤣 @TheNBACentral I got called a casual when I said Tatum the best player in the series 🤣🤣

The Boston Celtics continued right where they left off in Game 4 with another scintillating display from deep in Game 5. Boston was 8-15 in 3-pointers in the first quarter. It was a big reason why they led 35-20 heading into the second period.

Tatum waxed hot early on, scoring 12 of his 21 points to set the Celtics' aggressive tone in the first quarter. Derrick White also came out on fire, scoring 11 points on 4-5 shooting, including 3-3 from 3-point distance.

The Boston Celtics displayed none of the uncertainty and timidness that seemingly consumed them to stumble in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden. Boston executed their game plan to near perfection on both ends of the floor tonight.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



They’re two games away from creating history The Celtics take game 5They’re two games away from creating history The Celtics take game 5 🔥They’re two games away from creating history https://t.co/bZxAq37d2n

Jaylen Brown, who has received a ton of flak for his terrible shooting throughout the series, came alive. He had 15 points in the first half after making 6-11 shots, including 3-5 from deep.

Only Al Horford in the Celtics' starting unit didn't hit at least 10 points heading into the half-time break. The C's were firmly in control after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The much-maligned Celtics defense also held Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler in check. "Jimmy Buckets" finished the night with 14 points, the lowest in the playoffs, to go with his five rebounds and five assists.

Miami also missed starting point guard Gabe Vincent due to a sprained left ankle. The Heat's Game 5 loss only emphasized how much they've relied on the former undrafted player on both ends of the floor.

The series will now go back to South Beach on Saturday for Game 6.

Jayson Tatum made the Boston Celtics better with his passing

Jayson Tatum is best known as one of the NBA's elite scorers. He is a versatile wing who can put up buckets on almost any part of the floor. Tatum's 51-point output in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers and his 33 points against Miami in Game 4 were reminders of that.

Tonight, the Heat defense was determined not to let him go off. The All-Star forward's 25-point second half in the previous game made him Miami's defensive focus.

Despite all the attention on him, Tatum still scored 12 points in the first quarter to lead the Boston Celtics' aggressive attack. From there, he started to punish Miami's defense with his passing.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Jayson Tatum has been a 1A in Games 4 and 5. Playmaking and defending at such a high level. Jayson Tatum has been a 1A in Games 4 and 5. Playmaking and defending at such a high level. https://t.co/s2TerDRWtD

The box score shows 11 assists for the Celtics superstar but he had several "hockey" assists that opened opportunities for his teammates.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White were the usual beneficiaries of his smart and accurate passing.

The Celtics will hope to take the momentum and force a deciding Game 7.

