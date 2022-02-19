"The hometown kid is BACK! Ya heard?" - LeBron James announces emphatic return to Cleveland as he arrives for NBA All-Star Weekend

LeBron James has returned home to Cleveland for the NBA All-Star weekend. Having played brilliantly all season, the four-time NBA champion was selected for the game as a captain for the fifth time in succession.

He posted a picture on Instagram, where he looked ecstatic about being back home. The 37-year0old has a team filled with superstars like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan.

James was certainly looking forward to the break, as he has been exhausted after playing big minutes for the LA Lakers. However, he is a bonafide winner, and will hope to keep his streak of victories as a captain. His picture on Instagram certainly proved how excited he is to be back home. James captioned it:

"The hometown kid is BAAAAACCCCCCKKKKKK!!!! Ya HEARD #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #AllStar22⭐️"

LeBron James' selection this year marked the 18th time he has made it to the All-Star game. He, along with Kobe Bryant, are the only two stars to have had as many appearances. If he continues to compete at an elite level next season, James could go level with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 19 All-Star appearances.

Keeping all the baggage from the season aside, the King will hope to have fun and enjoy his stay at home.

The 37-year-old won the city of Cleveland an NBA championship, fulfilling the promise he delivered. He is one of the most beloved players in the city, and when he makes it to the court, a loud cheer can be expected.

Can LeBron James get his fourth All-Star Game MVP trophy this season?

2019 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has three All-Star game MVP trophies to his name. He last won the honor in 2018, and will look to win it once again as he returns home.

King James has had a terrific season individually, but as a team, the LA Lakers have struggled. However, if James wins the All-Star game MVP trophy, it would be a huge boost not only to him but also for the purple and gold.

In his 19th season in the NBA, James is averaging 29.1 PPG in 36.8 minutes per game. Despite playing well all season, he has still coped a lot of criticism. However, going into the All-Star game, he will look to relax a bit and play good basketball, which will set the tone for the remainder of the season. By winning the All-Star NBA MVP trophy this year, James will equal Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit's record of four.

As per odds, he has a realistic chance to win it, and considering the way he has performed this season, the three-time All-Star MVP will certainly fancy his chances. While many other stars would be in contention, James will look to outperform them all and win the NBA All-Star game Kobe Bryant MVP trophy on his return to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

