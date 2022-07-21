“The honeymoon’s over, he’s stuck in a relationship” - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant wants to dissolve his relationship with the Nets, says he doesn’t want to be stuck for 4 years with Irving and Simmons

Kevin Durant requested a trade before free agency started, but is still stuck with the Brooklyn Nets. Colin Cowherd strongly believes he wants to leave as soon as possible instead of playing out his four-year contract.

Since then, several teams have reportedly shown interest in the four-time scoring champ. However, none have been able to match the Nets' asking price.

Recent reports suggest that the Nets "are not aggressively" looking for trade partners anymore. With that in mind, there is a high chance the two-time NBA champ will remain with the franchise.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the sports host was joined by former NBA player Cuttino Mobley. They discussed several issues in the league, including KD's trade saga.

"I think the KD situation is as simple as this. He made a mistake leaving the Warriors, he wasn't totally happy but you know it's good. And in Brooklyn, he just wants out.

"The honeymoon's over, he's stuck in a relationship, he wants to dissolve it, and he doesn't have the personality to demand it."

Cowherd went on to talk about how teams have gotten better, with KD not wanting to be stuck with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving for the next four years. After reiterating that the two-time champion made a mistake, he concluded:

"I think it's hard to go to work for four years unhappy. You may be all to blame."

Although there is still some time to get a deal done, it becomes more unlikely with each passing day. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless strongly believes Pat Riley can figure out a way for the Miami Heat to pull off the trade.

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets high-fives teammates

The 2014 NBA MVP could have gone anywhere he wanted as a free agent but chose to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. After opting out of his player option with Golden State, worth $31.5 million, he signed with the Nets.

KD's time with the Nets has not produced the expected results. Although the All-Star forward has led them to two playoff appearances, he is yet to win a championship.

Although Durant has been with the Nets for three seasons, he has only played in two. Throughout his first year with the team, he nursed an achilles injury he sustained during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Durant was a member of the Golden State Warriors at the time of the injury.

However, he failed to pass the Eastern Conference semifinals in two attempts. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in 2021 while the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Jac Manuell @JacManuell Kevin Durant against the Bucks in the playoffs was peak hoops. Kevin Durant against the Bucks in the playoffs was peak hoops. https://t.co/3RoTod2dTt

If the Nets do not receive an enticing package for Durant, there is a great chance he will stay in Brooklyn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far