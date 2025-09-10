"The Hornets should be investigated" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier's old team hosting 'Sports Betting Nights' on his birthday

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that they will be holding a &quot;Sports Betting Night&quot; on March 17 during a game against the Miami Heat. The franchise broke the news to the community through an image posted on their X account.The image featured a list of dates with different events planned on those specific dates. Terry Rozier, a former Hornet and now-Heat player, has his birthday on the same day as the betting night.While it may be a simple coincidence, some fans did not like the odds of Rozier's birthday falling on the same day as the theme event, especially when he might be playing in the game. They dropped in the post's comment section to express their dislike of the theme event.&quot;The Hornets should be investigated,&quot; one fan said.𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHatersLINKThe Hornets should be investigated&quot;Terry Rozier ain’t beating all the sports betting allegations 😭😂&quot; another fan said.&quot;Sports betting night shouldn’t be a thing to begin with when you penalize your players for doing it lmao,&quot; another fan said.One fan raised a question on the coincidental nature of the theme night.&quot;just a coincidence or a marketing genius move,&quot; the fan commented.Crypto Daddy ֎ @cryptodaaddyLINKjust a coincidence or a marketing genius move&quot;Terry will be honored at the game🤣🙌🏻&quot; another fan said.&quot;“sports betting night” what happened to the game i love man 💔&quot; another fan said.Sports betting company, bet365, will be sponsoring the theme night in Charlotte on Mar. 17.Former Hornets guard Terry Rozier was investigated for suspicious betting activitiesTerry Rozier has a messy record when it comes to betting activities. The former Hornets guard was subjected to an investigation into him earlier this year. The league has launched an investigation against the now-Heat guard for altering his performance in 2023 in a Charlotte vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.According to reports, unusual bets on Rozier were placed in the Pelicans' 115-96 win over the Hornets on March 23, 2023. The former Charlotte guard scored 5 points, collected 4 rebounds and dished out 2 assists in that game before exiting the game after playing only 10 minutes.A sore foot was revealed to be the reason for his departure. However, the unusual betting pattern led to speculations about a possible match-fixing scenario. The league looked into the matter but did not find anything and had to let Rozier off the hook.However, a federal investigation is still in place against the now-Heat guard. According to David Purdum, Rozier is under investigation for 30 wagers, all placed within 46 minutes.