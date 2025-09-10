  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Charlotte Hornets
  • "The Hornets should be investigated" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier's old team hosting 'Sports Betting Nights' on his birthday

"The Hornets should be investigated" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier's old team hosting 'Sports Betting Nights' on his birthday

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:11 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Terry Rozier's old team hosting 'Sports Betting Nights' on his birthday. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that they will be holding a "Sports Betting Night" on March 17 during a game against the Miami Heat. The franchise broke the news to the community through an image posted on their X account.

Ad

The image featured a list of dates with different events planned on those specific dates. Terry Rozier, a former Hornet and now-Heat player, has his birthday on the same day as the betting night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While it may be a simple coincidence, some fans did not like the odds of Rozier's birthday falling on the same day as the theme event, especially when he might be playing in the game. They dropped in the post's comment section to express their dislike of the theme event.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Hornets should be investigated," one fan said.
Ad
"Terry Rozier ain’t beating all the sports betting allegations 😭😂" another fan said.
"Sports betting night shouldn’t be a thing to begin with when you penalize your players for doing it lmao," another fan said.

One fan raised a question on the coincidental nature of the theme night.

"just a coincidence or a marketing genius move," the fan commented.
Ad
Ad
"Terry will be honored at the game🤣🙌🏻" another fan said.
"“sports betting night” what happened to the game i love man 💔" another fan said.

Sports betting company, bet365, will be sponsoring the theme night in Charlotte on Mar. 17.

Former Hornets guard Terry Rozier was investigated for suspicious betting activities

Terry Rozier has a messy record when it comes to betting activities. The former Hornets guard was subjected to an investigation into him earlier this year. The league has launched an investigation against the now-Heat guard for altering his performance in 2023 in a Charlotte vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.

Ad

According to reports, unusual bets on Rozier were placed in the Pelicans' 115-96 win over the Hornets on March 23, 2023. The former Charlotte guard scored 5 points, collected 4 rebounds and dished out 2 assists in that game before exiting the game after playing only 10 minutes.

A sore foot was revealed to be the reason for his departure. However, the unusual betting pattern led to speculations about a possible match-fixing scenario. The league looked into the matter but did not find anything and had to let Rozier off the hook.

However, a federal investigation is still in place against the now-Heat guard. According to David Purdum, Rozier is under investigation for 30 wagers, all placed within 46 minutes.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications