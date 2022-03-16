“The idea that Kyrie is some unfairly persecuted victim in this is such utter nonsense” - Nick Wright believes the New York vaccine mandate will not change for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s unwellness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been one of the biggest storylines and sources of drama within this NBA season. The New York Cities COVID-19 vaccine mandate has changed, which has altered Irving's public opinion a little, but Nick Wright still sees him as the villain.

New York City has been one of the hardest-hit cities in America by the COVID-19 virus, which is a big reason for the city’s vaccine mandates. With the positive cases down and more people vaccinated, some of the mandates have been lifted. But one still needs to be vaccinated to work in the city, meaning Irving cannot play home games for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Irving going to games as a fan and sitting courtside, which he did, has made the mandate a little confusing.

In Wright’s podcast, “What’s Wright with Nick Wright,” he addresses his view on the situation, saying, at the 21:00 mark:

“People can have their own opinions, Kyrie can do whatever he wants, but the idea that Kyrie is some unfairly persecuted victim in this is such utter nonsense to me. It is infuriating."

"I don’t think they are going to change the rules, I don’t think he will be eligible for home games, and I don’t think the Nets are getting out of round one. They can find other people to blame. This is Kyrie's choice.”

Wright is right. In New York City, many people have lost their jobs due to the mandate, so to change it now is a slap in the face. However, Wright is also wrong by looking at this without thinking deeper. It doesn't make sense that Irving can go to the game practice with his teammates in Brooklyn but can’t play at home. The rule gets even more controversial when other unvaccinated players on other teams can play against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Can the Nets make it to the NBA Finals with Kyrie Irving as a part-time player?

Kyrie Irving might be one of the most magical scorers in NBA history, dropping 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets and 60 on the Orlando Magic. While many players do not match his offensive skill in NBA history, him only being available for away games in the playoffs could be an issue.

The Nets do have Kevin Durant, who can take over a game at any time, giving the Nets a fighting chance in home games. However, just about every playoff team they will face will have at least one All-Star, if not two, or a borderline All-Star.

Durant won’t be able to will the Nets to win at home against tough competition every round, which will make away games very important, but it is always hard to win away from home.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets can make it to the NBA Finals, but Irving only playing away games will make it a lot more complicated.

