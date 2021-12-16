"The most important thing is him being healthy" - Jrue Holiday wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to prioritize his well-being after entering health and safety protocols

The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. However, even in the absence of their two big stars, the Bucks managed to secure a 114-99 victory at the Fiserv Forum in front of their home fans.

The game was tied at the end of three quarters, but some stifling defense and quality offense in the fourth quarter gave the Milwaukee Bucks a decisive 27-12 advantage in the final period. That 15-point differential was good enough for the Bucks to secure their 19th win of the regular season.

Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis were the two big stars for Milwaukee in the absence of Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Holiday had a double-double (26 points and 14 assists), while Portis recorded 20 points and nine rebounds in the contest. The Holiday-Portis combination also got some good support from Pat Connaughton, who had 20 points while playing as a starter.

Milwaukee Bucks



26 PTS | 14 AST | 4 REB | 67% FGM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a big presence for the Milwaukee Bucks on the sidelines even when he is not playing. He is constantly seen cheering, supporting and motivating his teammates when he himself isn't available to play.

However, since Antetokounmpo is currently in isolation, having entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, it is difficult for him to be around the Bucks when they are playing.

Jrue Holiday put Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence in perspective, saying that the Greek Freak's recovery is the most important thing for the team right now. He said:

"The thing right now is just about him resting. I'm sure he watched the game. Hopefully, he is lying down in bed, getting fluids and taking care of himself. The most important thing is him being healthy."

Stephen Watson



"The most important thing is him being healthy." Even when Giannis is out, he rarely misses a chance to cheer from the sidelines. But he can't be around the team right now while in protocol.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for at least 10 days for the Milwaukee Bucks

As per the NBA's health and safety protocols, a player will need to be out for at least 10 days or return at least two negative COVID-19 tests before he can rejoin his team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered isolation only a few days ago, will probably miss the Milwaukee Bucks' next few games. The Bucks will follow up their contest against the Indiana Pacers with games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

The expectation is that Antetokounmpo will be fit, ready and COVID-free by the time the Milwaukee Bucks have their Christmas-day matchup against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.

Shams Charania
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protcols and is out vs. Indiana on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.6 apg while shooting 52.9% from the field for the Bucks this season. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding and field-goal shooting percentages.

