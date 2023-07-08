Dallas Mavericks officially sign controversial superstar on a $126 million deal

Kyrie Irving will continue his career with the Dallas Mavericks. The mercurial point guard officially signed a new contract worth $126 million over three years, with the final year being a player option.

The Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving around the February 9 trade deadline. Owner Mark Cuban hoped that Irving would form a fearsome partnership with superstar forward Luka Doncic.

However, the two stars struggled to gel, and the Mavericks ended up pulling the plug on their season so that they could retain their draft pick later in the summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.

Since then, the Mavericks have acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics, added Seth Curry and Dante Exum in free agency, and made some draft night moves. Yet, securing Irving's future with the franchise will likely be the most impactful decision the team has made.

When healthy and engaged, Kyrie Irving is undoubtedly among the best players in the NBA. However, throughout his career, Irving has found himself in the limelight for multiple reasons - not all of them good.

The Mavericks will be hoping that their status as a contending franchise will be enough to keep Irving engaged throughout the season, especially given his elite running mate Luka Doncic's being so hungry for success.

Irving played 20 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists, shooting 58.5% from two-point range and 39.2% from deep. Now, Mavericks fans will be hoping Irving can remain focused in the upcoming season and repay the faith Dallas has shown in him.

Kyrie Irving has dominated the shoe market

Earlier this season, Kyrie Irving found himself embroiled in an anti-semitic controversy after he shared a movie link to his social media profile. During the controversy, clothing giant Nike dropped Irving from their list of athletes and ceased the creation of his shoe line.

However, that hasn't stopped Kyrie Irving from sharing his success in the shoe market with the world. In a recent Tweet, the eight-time All-Star revealed how his sneaker range generated over $2.6 billion in revenue for Nike:

"My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue in the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of the ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating.

"And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE," Kyrie Irving via Twitter.

Kyrie Irving will now be looking for a new shoe deal, with multiple offers likely being discussed by him and his team. Irving's stock in the NBA may have fallen in recent years, but he is still one of the most tantalizing performers in the league and has a rabid fanbase.

Mavs fans will hope the Irving-Doncic tandem can lead to postseason success next season.

Poll : 0 votes